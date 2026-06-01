Zuwanderung auf Schweizer Arbeitsmarkt: Auswirkungen und Diskussion

Two labor market experts from the Universities of Lausanne and Basel explain the impact of immigration on the Swiss job market. Rafael Lalive argues that the arrival of IT specialists from India can lead to Swiss job seekers having to search longer for jobs in the same sector. George Sheldon argues that wages do not decrease due to immigration, but do not increase as much as they should. The debate over immigration restrictions is moving the country more than any other initiative. Many discuss the impact of immigration on the job market. The experts are not always in agreement. In Switzerland, the unemployment rate is rising, while the number of job openings is also increasing. The demand for labor is particularly high in the sectors of production and services. The majority of foreign workers are employed in the service sector, such as banking, IT, retail, and hospitality. The impact of immigration on the job market in cities and rural areas is different. The initiative to limit immigration is being voted on on June 14, 2026.

Zwei Arbeitsmarktexperte n der Universitäten Lausanne und Basel erklären, wie sich Zuwanderung auf den Schweizer Arbeitsmarkt auswirkt. Rafael Lalive betont, dass Zuwanderung von IT-Fachleuten aus Indien dazu führen kann, dass Schweizer im selben Sektor länger suchen müssen, bis sie einen Job finden.

George Sheldon betont, dass die Löhne wegen der Zuwanderung nicht sinken, aber weniger stark steigen. Die Diskussion über eine Beschränkung der Zuwanderung bewegt das Land wie kaum eine andere Initiative zuvor. Viele diskutieren die Auswirkung der Zuwanderung auf den Arbeitsmarkt. Auch die Experten sind sich nicht immer einig.

In der Schweiz steigt die Arbeitslosenquote, die Anzahl offener Stellen aber auch. Vor allem in den Sektoren Produktion und Dienstleistungen steigt die Nachfrage. Die meisten ausländischen Berufstätigen arbeiten im Dienstleistungsbereich bei Banken, in der IT, im Handel und im Gastgewerbe. Die Auswirkungen der Zuwanderung auf den Arbeitsmarkt in Städten und ländlichen Regionen sind unterschiedlich. Die Initiative wird am 14. Juni 2026 abgestimmt





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Immigration Job Market Labor Market Swiss Job Market Zuwanderung Arbeitsmarktexperte Migration Industrieökonomie Nachhaltigkeitsinitiative Keine 10-Millionen-Schweiz SVP Arbeitslosenquote Sektoren Produktion Und Dienstleistungen Gastgewerbe IT Handel Banken Ausländer Auswandern Arbeitskräfte Löhne Geringqualifizierte Hochqualifizierte Grosses Unterhalb Unterstreichung Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz Ganz

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