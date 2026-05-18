Zürich University to increase medical study places from 2030 due to lack of doctors

The University of Zurich will increase the number of medical study places from 430 to 700 to combat the doctor shortage. The hospitals in Zurich will need to increase the number of assistant positions, a challenge with capacities, personnel and finances. Currently, between 15'000 and 25'000 francs per year are paid for each apprentice in the medical area. In order to gain practical experience in medicine, graduates of the medical school should find a position to become assistant doctor or assistant surgeon. In the coming years, Zurich hospitals may face new challenges that call for more positions and staff. The Zurich hospitals play a significant role in the practical training of doctors and have registered nurses who work as assistants. However, this is not enough. "We need to train more doctors and doctors in Switzerland," says deputy managing director Ronald Alder of the Association of Zurich Hospitals. The increasing retirement of doctors is a problem. Therefore, sufficient number of nurses and doctors should be recruited. Ronald Alder is optimistic about the increase of study places, saying it is an ideal solution. He does not fear the changes but believes that increase of rely on increasing study places may not be enough. Nowadays, Alder also critiqued the role of the national government. They have under-rated the need to train more medical graduates and over-looked the importance of fostering interest in the medical profession among the young.

Ab 2030 erhöht die Universität Zürich die Zahl der Medizinstudienplätze von 430 auf 700, um den Ärztemangel zu bekämpfen. Bisher werden Assistenzärztinnen und Assistenzärzte in den Spitälern des Kantons Zürich ausgebildet, um die praktische Ausbildung von angehenden Medizinerinnen und Medizinern zu unterstützen.

Der demografische Wandel und die steigende Zahl von Ärztinnen und Ärzten die ihre Karriere beenden, erfordern jedoch, dass die Zahl an Ausbildungsplätzen erhöht wird, um einen ausreichenden Nachwuchs an Ärzten zu erhalten





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Education University Of Zurich Medical School Study Places Assistants Assistant Doctors Assistant Surgeon

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