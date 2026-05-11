World Health Organisation WHO has not confirmed hantavirus test reports on cruise ship passenger

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has not yet confirmed a positive test for hantavirus, a type of viral haemorrhagic fever, on a passenger of the recently docked cruise ship Hondius. The Nebraska Medical Center spokesperson, Kayla Thomas, had earlier reported a confirmed positive test on one of the passengers, however, it did not show any symptoms. Transportation to reach a quarantine facility was made available to evacuate the infected passengers.

World Health Organisation WHO has not yet confirmed reports of a positive hantavirus test on a passenger of the cruise ship Hondius. The laboratory results were not conclusive, Sarah Tyler, spokesperson for WHO, said on Monday.

Kayla Thomas, spokesperson for the Nebraska Medical Center, where the passengers from the Hondius were brought, had previously said that one of them had tested positive for the virus, but showed no symptoms. Another had reportedly mild symptoms. The aircraft landed in Omaha last night, where buses and police vehicles were waiting for it. The US citizens were then taken to the University of Nebraska, which has a state-funded quarantine facility.

They will be checked there to see if they had close contact with anyone showing symptoms of the virus and what risk of spreading the virus exists. The passenger who tested positive should be brought to a special infectious control department, said Thomas before the arrival of the plane.





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Travel And Tourism COVID-19 World Health Organisation (WHO) Hantavirus Cruise Ship Nebraska Medical Center Quarantine COVID-19 Tests

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