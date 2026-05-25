Vittoria di Savoia, the 22-year-old daughter of French actress Clotilde Courau and Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, is the first woman in almost 700 years to become the head of the House of Savoy. She earns her living as a model, painter, curator, and influencer. Her father is embroiled in a dispute with Cousin Aimone over the leadership of the family, demanding jewels and the burial of his grandfather in the Pantheon in Rome. Vittoria is passionate about various art forms. She studied political science and art history in Paris and London but later worked in an art gallery in London. She aims to establish herself as a gallerist. Her first exhibition is scheduled for 2024 in the exclusive Palais Bulles. She is also represented by the Parisian agency Karin Models, which has also represented Monica Bellucci. Luxury brands commission her for jewelry and it-pieces when she doesn't buy them herself. Her model agency has been tarnished by the Epstein Files scandal, as her co-founder Jean-Luc Brunel sent girls to a sex offender. Vittoria supports her father in the charitable activities of the House of Savoy. She traveled to the Ukrainian border with the Red Cross in March 2022 to distribute food, medicine, and toys to children.

Darum gehts Vittoria di Savoia (22) ist die erste Frau seit fast 700 Jahren, die Oberhaupt des Hauses Savoyen werden kann. Sie verdient ihren Lebensunterhalt als Model , Malerin, Kuratorin und Influencer in.

Ihr Vater Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia streitet derweil mit Cousin Aimone um die Führung der Familie und fordert Juwelen sowie eine Umbettung seines Grossvaters ins Pantheon in Rom. Vittoria interessiert sich für verschiedenste Kunstformen. In Paris und London hat sie ein Studium der Politikwissenschaften und Kunstgeschichte begonnen und wieder abgebrochen, um stattdessen in einer Kunstgalerie in der englischen Hauptstadt zu arbeiten. Ihre erste Ausstellung organisierte sie 2024 im äusserst exklusiven Palais Bulles.

Ausserdem ist Vittoria bei der Pariser Agentur Karin Models unter Vertrag, die auch schon Monica Bellucci vertreten hat. Luxusmarken statten sie mit Schmuck und It-Pieces aus, wenn sie sie nicht selbst kauft. Im Zuge der Epstein-Files ist ihre Model-Agentur allerdings in Verruf geraten, weil Mitgründer Jean-Luc Brunel Mädchen zum Sexualstraftäter schickte. Vittoria unterstützt ihren Vater auch bei karitativen Aktivitäten des Hauses Savoyen.

Mit dem Roten Kreuz reiste sie etwa im März 2022 an die ukrainische Grenze, um Lebensmittel, Medikamente und Kinderspielzeug zu verteilen. Ihre kleine Schwester Luisa hingegen meidet die Öffentlichkeit. Luisa kam am 16. August 2006 ebenfalls in Genf zur Welt. Zurzeit geht die 19-Jährige in einem Internat in Oxford zur Schule





20min / 🏆 50. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

House Of Savoy Vittoria Di Savoia First Woman In 700 Years Head Of The House Of Savoy Model Painter Curator Influencer French Actress Emanuele Filiberto Di Savoia Cousin Aimone Leadership Of The Family Juwelen Pantheon In Rome Art Forms Paris And London Political Science And Art History Art Gallery In London Palais Bulles Karin Models Luxury Brands Epstein Files Scandal Red Cross Ukrainian Border Charitable Activities Of The House Of Savoy Ukrainian Border Charitable Activities Of The House Of Savoy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Longer non-stop flights due to distant destination coverage by airlines, with Singapore Airlines as a key playerThe article highlights the increasing distance covered in non-stop flights since 25 years ago, with longest flights now covering over 15,300 kilometers and spanning over 18 hours in the air.

Read more »

Austrian Woman Survives Close Call with Cessna, Filming CrashAn Austrian woman survived a near-miss with a Cessna, filming the entire incident. The Cessna clipped her parachute, causing it to rip, but she was able to deploy her emergency parachute and land safely.

Read more »

Competing Companies post Quarterly ReportsThe property company and a second company that will report its first-time financial report are reported in this article

Read more »

Supporting Victims of Sexual Violence: A Call for ReformThe news text highlights the case of Claudia Wuttke, who was allegedly subjected to 67 instances of sexual violence by her ex-partner over a period of 16 years. The reform of the German criminal code in 2016 reduced the statute of limitations for certain sexual offenses from 20 to 5 years. However, most sexual offenses in Germany expire after five years, unless additional aggravating circumstances are present. This has led to the acquittal of perpetrators in many cases, even when they have committed additional violent acts. The text also discusses the need for more awareness and support for victims to come forward and seek justice.

Read more »