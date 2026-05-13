Violent altercation at Zug asylum facility results in life-threatening injury, suspect in custody

A 28-year-old man was seriously injured during a violent altercation within a state asylum facility in Zug, Switzerland, on Tuesday night.

In einer Asylunterkunft in der Stadt Zug ist ein Streit zwischen zwei Bewohnern eskaliert: Ein 28-jähriger Mann wurde lebensbedrohlich verletzt, ein Tatverdächtiger sitzt in Haft.

In der Asylunterkunft Choller in der Stadt Zug ist es in der Nacht auf Dienstag zu einer tätlichen Auseinandersetzung zwischen zwei Bewohnern gekommen. Ein Mann wurde dabei lebensbedrohlich verletzt. Der Vorfall ereignete sich gegen 01.30 Uhr, wie die Zuger Strafverfolgungsbehörden am Mittwoch mitteilten. Die Einsatzkräfte trafen vor Ort auf zwei verletzte Männer.

Ein 28-jähriger Tunesier erlitt eine Stichverletzung am Oberkörper. Er wurde mit lebensbedrohlichen Verletzungen in ein Spital gebracht. Sein 43-jähriger, staatenloser Kontrahent wurde vor Ort festgenommen, wie es weiter hiess. Er hatte eine Platzwunde an der Lippe. Die Staatsanwaltschaft des Kantons Zug hat eine Strafuntersuchung eröffnet





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Violent Altercation Life-Threatening Injury Suspect In Custody Zug Asylum Facility Strafverfolgungsbehörden Staatsanwaltschaft Des Kantons Zug

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