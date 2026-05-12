US Visit to China Brought About by Aversion to Iran Sanctions and Trade Policy Changes

A visit by US President Trump to China, inspired by his intention to end the Iran sanctions, was originally scheduled for early March. This visit was postponed due to the Iranian crisis and will take place from the evening of Wednesday. The main topic of conversation is the US trade policies with China, also known as the trade war between China and the US, and type of China-US economic relations in the future to discuss this.

China's state leader, Xi Jinping, has called President Trump a "fine" person with whom he has a "very good relationship", while Trump's visit will show how close or far apart the relationship is with China, which has been competing with him in various fields.

Despite China being the world's second largest economy and a major global power, Trump has sought to confront it with tough trade policies and sanctions. Despite previous promises to halt support for the Iran nuclear deal, his visit will demonstrate its importance for China, which has major oil interests in Iran and other Gulf countries, while the US has its own interests in the region.

After Trump's first visit to China in 8 years, he will hold a welcome ceremony, a bilateral meeting with Jinping and Xi, a visit to the Temple of Heaven, a tea ceremony with Jinping and Trump, and a dinner with Jinping. The main topic is the relations between the US and China, including the relations between the two biggest economies, the trade war between China and the US, and the competition for global supremacy in various areas, including technology, politics and geopolitics.

Trump has threatened to side with allies in case of an escalation. Another point of discussion is the future of the Iran nuclear arms race with China, Iran's relations with the US, as well as the trade policies towards other countries, such as Iran, North Korea and Venezuela





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