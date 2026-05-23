Unusual ways football federations present their World Cup squads

The announcement of the World Cup squads is often more than just reading the names of the selected players from a list. Some federations go the extra mile to make the presentation of their squads stand out. This article highlights the creative ways football federations have presented their squads for the upcoming World Cup.

Eine königliche Ansprache in Norwegen und ein eigenes Lied für Curaçao : So aussergewöhnlich stellen einige Fussballverbände ihre Kader für die Fussball-Weltmeisterschaft vor. Die Präsentation der Kader vor grossen Fussball-Turnieren ist mancherorts mehr als nur das Ablesen der nominierten Spieler von einem Zettel.

Der Deutsche Fussball-Bund hat die Nominierung der 26 Spieler für die anstehende Weltmeisterschaft mit Unterstützungsvideos von Angehörigen der Spieler in den sozialen Medien begleitet. Auch andere Fussballverbände haben der Präsentation ihres WM-Kaders einen kreativen Rahmen über die einfache Nominierung hinaus gegeben. Ein Überblick über die Nominierungen von anderen WM-Nationen





bluenews_de / 🏆 20. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Football World Cup Presentation Creative Norway Curaçao England France Germany Czech Republic Beatles U-Boat Supporters Families Songs Lids Videos Support Prominent Supporters Families Songs Lids Videos Support Prominent

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