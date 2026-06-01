Travis Scott: Kurzauftritt in Istanbul enttäuscht türkische Fans

Der US-Rapper Travis Scott trat in Istanbul nur etwa 20 Minuten auf, obwohl Fans teure Tickets gekauft hatten. Die verspätete und kurze Show führte zu Buhrufen und Spekulationen über einen Doppelgänger.

Travis Scott stand on stage for only about 20 minutes in Istanbul , angering thousands of Turkish fans who had paid over 500 francs for tickets.

Many took to social media to express their disappointment, complaining that the US rapper delivered only a brief performance. According to the state news agency Anadolu, Scott arrived on stage with a delay of approximately one hour. The concert took place at the Tersane Istanbul Grand Factory venue, an event that had generated huge anticipation for months and attracted thousands of attendees. Fans had to register in advance for the strictly limited number of tickets.

The cheapest tickets cost 30,000 lira, nearly the equivalent of Turkey's monthly minimum wage and over 500 francs when converted. The promotional material had promised that Scott would deliver a performance in Istanbul that would "go beyond a classic concert" and create a "club atmosphere.

" Before Scott's set, a DJ played for several hours. Videos shared on social media after the concert captured boos from disappointed fans. Some attendees also criticized Scott for having his face mostly covered by clothing and accessories during the performance, leading some fans to suspect a "fake Travis," as reported by the newspaper Birgün. The artist has not yet commented on the criticism





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Travis Scott Istanbul Konzert Fans Enttäuscht Kurzauftritt Buhrufe Doppelgänger Türkei

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