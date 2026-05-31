Take That Zirkus Tour 2026

Take That, the former boy band, is planning to tour again with their circus show in 2026. The tour will take place in England and Ireland, with 17 concerts scheduled.

Mark Owen kurvt mit seinem Einrad über die Bühne, im Clown-Kostüm. Der Musiker ist sichtlich älter geworden. Und die ersten paar Meter lässt er sich von zwei Clowns stützen.

Doch die Spielfreude ist noch da. Und das Publikum dankt ihm die Einrad-Showeinlage mit Jubelrufen und viel Applaus.

«Yes, Markie! », «He’s so bloody cute! », «God, I love him! » wird Owen auf Instagram bejubelt.

Fast 17 Jahre sind vergangen, seit «Take That» letztmals als singender und tanzender Zirkus durchs Land tourte. Jetzt ist es wieder so weit: Bis zum 4. Juli gibt Take That 17 Konzerte in England und Irland.

«Take Thats Energie ist unglaublich», jubeln Fans auf Social Media. «Alles war spektakulär. Ich habe von ganzem Herzen mitgesungen! Danke, dass ihr den Zirkus zurückgebracht habt.

» Take-That-Zirkus reloaded Dass die einstige Boyband ausgerechnet die Zirkus-Show wieder auf die Bühne bringt, hat gute Gründe: Die Zirkus-Tour 2009 besuchten über eine Million Musikfans. Das brachte der Band über 40 Millionen Pfund ein.

«Take That hat seine Zukunft gefunden – in der Vergangenheit», kalauert ein ITV-Musikredaktor Ende September 2025, als die Band ihre Zirkus-Tour ankündigt. Band-Leader Gary Barlow sagt: «Die Zirkus-Tour ist unsere liebste». Tatsächlich setzt sie 2009 neue Massstäbe, verkauft innerhalb von 24 Stunden über 600’000 Tickets und überflügelt mit dem Verkaufsstart sogar den damaligen Rekordhalter Michael Jackson.

«The Circus Live – Summer 2026» kommt kommerziell bisher allerdings nicht an die Erstausgabe heran. Am Tag des Tour-Auftaktes in Southampton, am Freitag, 29. Mai, sind lediglich die beiden ersten Konzerte ausverkauft.

«The Circus Live – Summer 2026» Box aufklappen Box zuklappen «The Circus Live – Summer 2026» von Take That und eine Neuauflage ihrer Zirkus‑Show von 2009. Die Stadiontour führt die Band durch Grossbritannien und Irland, umfasst 17 Konzerte und läuft vom 29. Mai 2026 in Southampton bis zum 4. Juli 2026 in Dublin.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald und Mark Owen werden dabei von wechselnden Gastacts wie The Script, Belinda Carlisle und OneRepublic begleitet. Die Konzerte stehen im Zusammenhang mit dem angekündigten neuen Studioalbum (Arbeitstitel «TT10») dessen Release für Ende 2026 geplant ist. Für die übrigen 15 Konzerte in Coventry, Sunderland, Manchester, London oder Dublin sind noch viele Karten zu haben. Ein Hype ist das nicht.

Noch nicht, wer weiss. Warten auf Robbie Vorwärts in die Vergangenheit hat «Take That» schon einmal zu einem Grosserfolg verholfen: 2010. Da kehrt der verlorene Sohn, Robbie Williams, vorübergehend zur Band zurück – für ein Album und eine gemeinsame Tour.

«Progress Live» setzt 2011 neue Massstäbe, verkauft 1.3 Mio. Konzerttickets innerhalb von 24 Stunden. Die 29 Shows bringen der Band über 180 Millionen Pfund ein. Die Reunion der legendären Boyband der 1990er-Jahre hat funktioniert – und liess die Kassen klingeln. Robbie Williams und Jason Orange sei Dank





srfnews / 🏆 52. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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