Switzerland vs. Germany: Hockey-Nati Loses but Ends a Streak of Bad Decisions Against Germany

The Team has faced several setbacks against Germany in the previous six World Cups. This time, the Swiss team managed to break the streak and qualified for the next round after beating Germany in penalty shootout.

Nach zwei Siegen wartet heute das dritte Gruppenspiel an der WM auf das Hockey -Team. Um 20.20 Uhr kommt Deutschland – Nau.ch tickert die Partie live.

Jan Cadieux vertraut auf die gleichen Linien wie bei den erfolgreichen Ausgangspartien. Einziger Unterschied ist der Mann mit den Pads: Das DEB-Team steht nach zwei Spielen noch ohne Punkte da: Auf die Auftakt-Niederlage gegen Finnland (1:3) folgte am Sonntag auch gegen Lettland eine Pleite (0:2). Gegen den direkten Konkurrenten aus Lettland haben die Deutschen am Sonntag eine bittere Pleite kassiert. Somit haben die Letten im Rennen um die Viertelfinal-Qualifikation vorgelegt.

Gleichzeitig ist auch Österreich mit zwei Siegen stark ins Turnier gestartet und darf sich Hoffnungen auf die K.o. -Phase machen. An der sechsten WM in Folge kommt es zum Duell Schweiz – Deutschland. Der Nachbar hatte der Eishockey-Nati schon mehrmals Probleme bereitet.

Die beiden Erzrivalen treffen in der Gruppenphase aufeinander. Wieder geht es ins Penaltyschiessen, doch dieses Mal setzen sich die Schweizer 4:3 durch. Zwei Jahre nach dem Viertelfinal-Aus will die Nati eine Revanche. , doch die Schweiz verliert 1:3.

Alle guten Dinge sind drei. Die Nati bricht den kleinen Deutschland-Fluch und setzt sich im Viertelfinal mit einem 3:1-Sieg endlich durch





nau_live / 🏆 18. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup Hockey Germany Switzerland Penalty Shootout Previous Defeats

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