Switzerland to Compete in Handball World Cup for First Time in 31 Years

The Swiss national handball team will compete in the World Cup for the first time in 31 years. They qualified for the 2021 and 2025 editions but withdrew in 2020 due to COVID-19 cases in the team. In 2021, they were granted a wildcard to participate. The Swiss team will face Italy in the World Cup playoffs, with the games broadcast on SRF. Coach Andy Schmid aims to get his team back on track and striker Felix Aellen believes they have a better squad.

Die Schweiz will sich erstmals seit 31 Jahren wieder sportlich für eine Handball -WM qualifizieren. Zwar war die Nati 2021 und 2025 dabei, allerdings rückte man vor fünf Jahren kurzfristig für die USA (zahlreiche Corona-Fälle im Team) nach.

Im vergangenen Jahr profitierte die Schweiz von einer Wildcard. Sollte diesmal die Qualifikation verpasst werden, wäre das eine herbe Enttäuschung, auch wenn die Italiener nicht zu unterschätzen sind. Sendehinweis Box aufklappen Box zuklappen Die WM-Playoff-Duelle mit Italien sehen Sie bei SRF zwei wie folgt: Am Mittwoch im Hallenstadion und am Sonntag in Italien geht es ums WM-Ticket. Trainer Andy Schmid erklärt: «Es geht jetzt darum, das System, das wir spielen wollen, wieder unter die Haut zu bekommen.

» Dass Italien ein machbares Los ist, will der frühere Weltklassespieler nicht abstreiten: «Unsere Leistung entscheidet über das Resultat, wir nehmen die Favoritenrolle an. » Dennoch sei das «immer sehr emotionale» italienische Team nicht zu unterschätzen. Vor einem Jahr nahmen die Südeuropäer zum ersten Mal überhaupt an einer WM teil und erreichten direkt die Hauptrunde.

Trainiert wird das Team von Bob Hanning – von 2013 bis 2021 Vizepräsident des Deutschen Handballbundes –, der sein Schweizer Gegenüber Schmid aus seiner zwölfjährigen Zeit bei den Rhein-Neckar Löwen bestens kennt. Aellen kommt mit starker Form Schmid kann seinerseits fast aus dem Vollen schöpfen. Ausnahme ist der angeschlagene Lukas Maros. Man wolle nichts riskieren und schone den Rückraumspieler der Kadetten.

Unterstützend wirken soll die Atmosphäre im Hallenstadion.

«Die Heim-Atmosphäre ist extrem wichtig, das habe ich auch in der Bundesliga gelernt», erzählt Felix Aellen. Dieser impresses in seiner ersten Saison in Deutschland bei Eisenach. Der Spielmacher nimmt in der Torschützenliste mit 164 Toren in 30 Partien den 13. Rang ein und hat eine Erfolgsquote von 67,49 Prozent.

Kein Wunder sagt Aellen: «Ich nehme das Selbstvertrauen mit. » Er sieht sich als Bindeglied zwischen Mannschaft und Trainer, er wolle das «Zusammenspiel koordinieren, für Kontrolle im Angriff» sorgen. Die Mengon-Zwillinge fehlen Abwehrchef Samuel Röthlisberger kennt von seinem Klub Stuttgart die italienischen Zwillinge Marco und Simone Mengon. Doch ausgerechnet gegen die Schweiz fallen die Brüder verletzt aus.

Röthlisberger schmunzelt: «Da gab es schon ein wenig Trashtalk zwischen uns. » Er ist sich sicher, dass die Schweiz das WM-Ticket löst. Das sieht auch der Mann der Stunde, Felix Aellen, so. Aus einem simplen Grund: «Wir haben insgesamt ein besseres Kader.





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