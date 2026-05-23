On June 14th, Switzerland will vote on alterations to the Conscription Law. Presidentre and other officials discussed the issue of making military service more attractive or if its problem lies with the wrong sector. The Alteration proposal will increase the required number of days the youth need to serve in the Military to 150 from 90. Are you ready to discuss further points of the debate?

Am 14. Juni stimmt die Schweiz über Änderungen des Zivildienstgesetzes ab. In der «Arena» wurde darüber gestritten, ob der Zivildienst zu attraktiv sei – oder ob die Armee ihr Problem am falschen Ort suche.

Bundesrat Guy Parmelin hat an diesem Abend einen Satz etwa achtmal gesagt. Dieser ging jedes Mal ungefähr so: Die Bundesverfassung regle klar, dass der Zivildienst die Ausnahme sei. Wer keinen echten Gewissenskonflikt habe, gehorte grundsätzlich ins Militär. Denn das nicht mehr so gelebt werde, müsse man korrigieren.

Es ist eine solide Linie. Doch Parmelins Problem: Die Co-Präsidentin der Jungen Grünen, Magdalena Erni, liess sie nicht stehen. Die 23-Jährige, die mit ihrer Jungpartei und dem Zivildienstverband Civiva das Referendum ergriffen hatte, war zwar die Jüngste und Unbekannte in der Runde – am Ende aber eine der stärksten Gegnerinnen. Erni gab schon früh den Ton an.

Bereits heute sei das Militär die Regel und der Zivildienst die Ausnahme, sagte sie. Rund 7000 Personen wechselten – ein kleiner Anteil aller Dienstpflichtigen.

Zudem liege der Armeebestand aktuell über dem Zielwert von 140’000. Wenn die Armee ihr Ziel bereits erfülle: Worin bestehe das akute Problem? FDP-Nationalrätin Maja Riniker erklärte es: ‘Die Welt hat sich verändert. ’ Man lebe nicht mehr in friedenspolitischen Zeiten.

Der Armee fehle Personal – Fahrer, Fouriere, Köche.

‘Für viele ist der Zivildienst immer noch der komfortablere Weg. Sie haben es bequemer als Armeeangehörige. ’ Riniker sprach später von Alpeneinsätzen und Trockensteinmauern – Aufgaben, die, so das implizite Argument, mit eingebauter Sicherheit nichts zu tun hätten. Dafür erntete sie sogar im Publikum Kopfschütteln.

SP-Ständerätin Franziska Roth gestand ein, dass sich die Zeiten verändert hätten.

‘Aber Sicherheit bedeutet mehr als Verteidigung. Sie umfasst Spitäler, soziale Institutionen, Pflege, gesellschaftliche Stabilität. ’





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Conscription Military Service Revised Conscription Law Alternation Proposal Days Required Why It Needs To Be Altered

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