Switzerland Ordering More Patriot Missiles Due to Ukraine Crisis

Switzerland has to wait for the five Patriot air defense systems it ordered from the United States because of the Ukraine crisis. Not only that, the systems became more expensive in the meantime. Originally, 2.3 billion francs were agreed upon. The price rose to around 3.45 billion francs as a result. Now, the situation with Iran adds another twist. According to what the Tages-Anzeiger reports, it is expected that the original costs will be doubled - another 4.6 billion francs will now be needed for the systems. Additional costs are expected to be discussed in the Federal Council on Wednesday. Furthermore, additional options are being considered.

Wegen des Ukraine- Krieges muss die Schweiz auf die fünf von ihr bei den USA bestellten Patriot-Luftabwehr-Systemen warten. Nicht nur das, auch teurer geworden sind die Systeme in der Zwischenzeit.

Ursprünglich waren 2,3 Milliarden Franken vereinbart. Der Preis stieg in der Folge auf rund 3,45 Milliarden. Nun macht der Irankrieg einen zweiten Strich durch die Rechnung. Wie der « Tages- Anzeiger » berichtet, rechnet man im Verteidigungs-departement heute mit einer Verdoppelung der ursprünglichen Kosten - 4,6 Milliarden Franken sollen die Systeme mittlerweile kosten. Bundesrat prüft Alternative





20min / 🏆 50. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Switzerland USA Patriot Missile Ukraine Crisis Additional Costs Federal Council

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Switzerland Needs More Wind Farms to Meet Climate Goals and National Energy StrategyThe number of wind farms in Switzerland needs to increase significantly within the next few years to meet the country's climate goals and its national energy strategy. However, the expansion is lagging behind, and the energy company Axpo is now urging the federal government to intervene.

Read more »

Eishockey-WM 2023: Spiele der Gruppe A in ZürichSwitzerland, USA, Finland, and Germany will compete for the title in the Swiss arena.

Read more »

David Escher stepping down as Switzerland Cheese Marketing CEO in 2027Lid David Escher, CEO der Switzerland Cheese Marketing AG (SCM), hat nach mehr als zwanzig Jahren an der Spitze des Unternehmens angekündigt, seine operative Verantwortung im Frühling 2027 weiterzugeben.

Read more »

USA-Patriot-Bestellung für die Schweiz: Mehrkosten und VerzögerungDie USA haben die Schweizer Regierung gebeten, die bereits bestellten Luftabwehrraketen vom Typ Patriot zu bezahlen, was zu höheren Kosten führt. Verteidigungsminister Martin Pfister erwägt nun, alternative europäische, asiatische oder israelische Abwehrsysteme zu beschaffen, um die Mehrkosten zu decken.

Read more »