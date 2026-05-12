Swiss news with a focus on financing the Swiss politics, energy crisis, overpopulation, cancer finance, sustainable agriculture and asylum exemption in Lucerne.

Mehr Wer finanziert die Schweizer Politik? Economiesuisse führt die Liste der Geldgeber anMehr Die Öl- und Gaskrise macht saubere Energien zu einer sicherheitspolitischen PrioritätMehr Ohne Zuwanderung würde die Schweizer Bevölkerung stark alternMehr Geheilt, aber nicht versicherbar: Wer den Krebs besiegt, hat einen finanziellen Kampf vor sichMehr Zwischen Reben und Rückenschmerzen: Eine Schweizerin baut ihr Weingut aufIm Kanton Luzern gibt es weiterhin keine Verpflichtung für Asylsuchende, gemeinnützige Arbeit zu leisten.

Mehr Wer finanziert die Schweizer Politik? Economiesuisse führt die Liste der Geldgeber anMehr Die Öl- und Gaskrise macht saubere Energien zu einer sicherheitspolitischen PrioritätMehr Ohne Zuwanderung würde die Schweizer Bevölkerung stark alternMehr Geheilt, aber nicht versicherbar: Wer den Krebs besiegt, hat einen finanziellen Kampf vor sichMehr Zwischen Reben und Rückenschmerzen: Eine Schweizerin baut ihr Weingut aufIm Kanton Luzern gibt es weiterhin keine Verpflichtung für Asylsuchende, gemeinnützige Arbeit zu leisten





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Swiss Politics Economiesuisse Renewable Energy Safety And Security Aging Population Cancer Financing Sustainable Agriculture Asylum Exemption

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