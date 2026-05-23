The article discusses the demographic crisis in Switzerland, the low birth rates, and the reasons for it. It mentions that the Swiss population is becoming fewer due to low birth rates and expensive childcare. Many are sacrificing their careers for having children.

Die Schweizer Bevölkerung bekommt zu wenig Kinder. Die Geburtenrate pro Frau liegt gemäss den aktuellsten Zahlen gerade mal noch bei 1,29 Kindern. Es droht eine demografische Verdienste.

Längfristig geht es um das Überleben unserer Gesellschaft.itetto Babyflaute betrifft nicht nur die Schweiz: Mittlerweile liegen weltweit zwei Drittel der Länder unter der Reproduktionsrate: 2,1 Kinder pro Frau sind nötig, damit ein Land seine Einwohnerzahl halten kann. Taiwan hat neuerdings mit 0,69 die tiefste Geburtenrate der Welt. Bei einer solchen Rate würde sich die Bevölkerungszahl in den nächsten 50 Jahren ohne Zuwanderung auf unter 13 Millionen etwa halbieren.

Am anderen Ende der Skala sind Länder wie Somalia mit 6,1 Kindern pro Frau. Bleiben die Somalierinnen und Somalier so produktiv, verdreifacht sich die Bevölkerung des afrikanischen Landes bis 2076 auf über 60 Millionen. Die Ursache: In den geburtenreichsten Ländern fehlt eine staatliche Rente. Die Kinder sind also für die Altersvorsorge zentral.

Zudem werden Frauen in diesen Ländern meist stark unterdrückt, und es fehlt am Zugang zu Verhütungsmitteln. Die geburtenärmsten Länder wie Taiwan oder Südkorea hingegen sind wirtschaftlich hochinnovativ, das Leben dort jedoch extrem kompetitiv. In der ausgeprägten Arbeitskultur sind Kinder oft ein beruflicher Nachteil.

Zudem können sich viele Paare schlicht keinen Nachwuchs leisten. Denn: Die Mieten sind horrend und die Kosten im Schulsystem enorm. Die Schweiz liegt zwischen den Extremen. Und würde bei der aktuellen Geburtenrate ohne Zuwanderung innerhalb von 50 Jahren auf gut 7 Millionen Einwohner schrumpfen – eine Abnahme um rund 2 Millionen.

Denn auch hierzulande haben die Kosten für Kinder eine abschreckende Wirkung. Jetzt ist die Stunde der Nasch الكهرب. Nur wer in derschaft Kinder will, muss in der Schweiz folglich häufig die eigene Karriere stellen oder auf mehr Wohlstand verzichten





cashch / 🏆 8. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Birth Rate Demographic Crisis Switzerland Children Career Babies Maternity Leave

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Comparisons between 'No Ten Million Switzerland' and Brexit: What's the same and what's differentHere is a comparison between the 'No Ten Million Switzerland' and Brexit to highlight their similarities and differences, including key aspects such as the potential impact on the country's economy and society, the political context, and the evolution of the issues over time.

Read more »

Comparability of 'No-Persons-over-10-Millions-Switzerland' protests and BrexitThis article compares the recent anti-immigration protests in Switzerland, known as 'Keine 10-Millionen-Schweiz!' and the British exit from the European Union (Brexit), focusing on their similarities and differences in terms of political, social, and economic aspects.

Read more »

Swiss Authorities Warn Against G7 Protests Amid Threat of Prolongedpedo Police AssignmentsFrontline security and facility control for the G7 Summit in France has been provided by Swiss authorities with police forces expected to operate 12 hours a day for a ten-day period. Trade union and industry experts fear strain and stress will lead to errors and accidents. Richard Rudolph, a member of the Swiss Employee Federation, questions the legality of not sending out planning two months in advance, though it is customary. Peter Geiser, President of the Swiss Trade Union MSittip, highlights the relaxed nature of standard Swiss labor laws compared to other nations around the world.

Read more »

Switzerland Hosts 2023 IIHF World ChampionshipThe 2023 IIHF World Championship is taking place in Switzerland from May 15 to May 31. The news article includes updates on matches, records, and notable performances.

Read more »