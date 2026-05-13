A man in his 63s from Switzerland has been convicted of a lengthy sentence for supplying medical equipment and materials to Russia despite import restrictions. The case was brought to light for his business's repeated dealings with a Russian seller. Learn here how the other 10-million-initiative might look like, and how Switzerland gained more from a medicine shortage.

Mehr Wer finanziert die Schweizer Politk? Economiesuisse führt die Liste der Geldgeber anMehr 10-Millionen-Initiative: Gibt es dafür Vorbilder ausserhalb der Schweiz? Mehr Von Covid bis Hormus: Was hat die Schweiz aus Medikaments-Lieferengpässen gelernt?

Mehr Wie die Schweiz sich raschen Zugang zu Covid-Impfstoffen sicherteMehr Keine AHV mehr: Sanktionen gegen Russland und Belarus treffen auch AuslandschweizerDas Bundesstrafgericht hat einen Kaufmann wegen Materiallieferungen an Russland zu einer bedingten Freiheitsstrafe von 16 Monaten verurteilt. Der bald 63-Jährige hat sich der mehrfachen qualifizierten Widerhandlung gegen das Guter- und Materialkontrollgesetz schuldig gemacht.

Der Mann lieferte und offerierte zwei bei der russischen Handelsvertretung in Bern akkreditierten Männern vier Jahre lang Gegenstände, die von seiner Arbeitgeberin vertrieben werden – ein Unternehmen, das Händler mit Laborebedarf sowie medizinischen und pharmazeutischen Erzeugnissen beliefert. Weil insgesamt 75’000 Franken an Ausrüstung Betroffen, ist er verurteilt worden





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