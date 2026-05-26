Swiss Tobacco Industry: High Prices Needed to Protect Youth from Addiction

The tobacco industry in Switzerland is still relatively cheap, despite the high prices being one of the most effective ways to prevent youth from using products that can become addictive and harm their health. Organizations have released surveys and street polls in Lausanne and Bern to determine how expensive tobacco and nicotine products should be. The results show that some consumers, including e-cigarette users, believe the current prices are too low. Many people believe that a pack of cigarettes should cost between 20 and 30 francs to make it harder for teenagers to access these products. Others have pointed out the special appeal of sweet-flavored products with 'Bonbon-Geschmack' to minors. A young couple sums it up well: 'Prices should be the same for all products, whether it's regular cigarettes or e-cigarettes. It's all a form of addiction.' The Swiss government has been criticized for not doing enough to protect youth from tobacco and nicotine products. The international slogan for World No Tobacco Day 2026 is 'Unmasking the Appeal', which reminds us that the appeal of nicotine products is not a coincidence. Organizations are calling for a more ambitious and consistent pricing policy to protect youth and reduce the health consequences of tobacco and nicotine use. Tobacco use causes 9,200 deaths and billions of dollars in healthcare costs in Switzerland each year. Despite the different taxes on traditional cigarettes, heated tobacco products, e-cigarettes, and oral nicotine products, these products remain attractive.

Anlässlich des Weltnichtraucherdag 2026 machen Organisationen aus der Tabak- und Nikotinprävention gemeinsam auf eine klare Realität aufmerksam: In der Schweiz sind Tabak- und Nikotinprodukte nach wie vor zu günstig.

Dabei gehören hohe Preise zu den wirksamsten Mitteln, um Jugendliche vor Produkten zu schützen, die abhängig machen und der Gesundheit schaden. Die Organisationen über ihre verschiedenen Kanäle gemeinsame Botschaften und veröffentlichen Strassenumfragen aus Lausanne und Bern rund um die Frage, wie teuer Tabak- und Nikotinprodukte sein sollten. Die Aussagen aus den Strassenumfragen zeigen: Ein Teil der befragten Personen - darunter auch E-Zigaretten-Konsumierende - hält die heutigen Preise für deutlich zu tief.

Mehrere Personen sind der Meinung, ein Zigarettenpäckli sollte zwischen 20 und 30 Franken kosten, um Jugendlichen den Zugang zu diesen Produkten zu erschweren. Andere weisen zudem auf die besondere Anziehungskraft von süss aromatisierten Produkten mit 'Bonbon-Geschmack' bei Minderjährigen hin. Ein junges Paar bringt diese Sichtweise auf den Punkt: 'Auf alle Produkte sollte derselbe Steuersatz gelten. Ob klassische Zigaretten oder E-Zigaretten - es bleibt eine Sucht.

' Gerade Jugendliche reagieren besonders sensibel auf den Preis. Günstige Produkte senken die Einstiegshürden und erleichtern den Einstieg in den Nikotinkonsum. Im internationalen Vergleich bleiben viele Tabak- und Nikotinprodukte in der Schweiz jedoch weiterhin relativ günstig. Der internationale Slogan des Weltnichtraucherdag 2026 - 'Unmasking the Appeal' - erinnert daran, dass die Attraktivität von Nikotinprodukten kein Zufall ist.

Für die unterzeichnenden Organisationen ist eine konsequente und ambitioniertere Preispolitik ein zentraler Hebel, um Jugendliche besser zu schützen und die gesundheitlichen Folgen des Tabak- und Nikotinkonsums zu reduzieren. Tabakkonsum verursacht in der Schweiz jedes Jahr rund 9'200 Todesfälle und Kosten in Milliardenhöhe für das Gesundheitssystem. Trotzdem tragen die unterschiedlichen Besteuerungen von herkömmlichen Zigaretten, erhitzten Tabakprodukten, E-Zigaretten und oralen Nikotinprodukten weiterhin dazu bei, diese Produkte attraktiv zu halten. Präventionsorganisationen fordern eine ambitioniertere Preispolitik für Tabak- und Nikotinprodukte.

Strassenumfragen in Lausanne und Bern zeigen, dass selbst gewisse Konsumierende die heutigen Preise als zu niedrig empfinden, um Jugendliche wirksam zu schützen. spontane Audio-Reaktionen rund um den Preis von Tabak- und Nikotinprodukten. Die gesammelten Aussagen zeigen, dass selbst einige Konsumierende die heutigen Preise als zu niedrig empfinden, um Jugendliche wirksam zu schützen. Seit vier Jahren bietet das Bundesamt für Umwelt BAFU der Tabak- und Nikotinindustrie eine Plattform zum Greenwashing.

Mit dem sogenannten 'Runden Tisch gegen Zigaretten-Littering' kann diese Industriemit Unterstützung der Bundesbehörde ihr Image verbessern und so eine Form offizieller Legitimität erlangen. Die Umwelt- und Tabakpräventionsorganisationen fordern einen Stopp dieses Runden Tisches. Laut dem neuen europäischen Bericht Tobacco Control Scale 2025 belegt die Schweiz erneut den vorletzten Platz unter 37 europäischen Ländern im Bereich der Tabakprävention.

Der Bericht weist auf erhebliche Defizite der Schweiz hin - insbesondere beim Werbeverbot, beim Schutz vor Einflussnahme der Tabakindustrie, bei der Regulierung neuer Nikotinprodukte. Das Kantonslabor Basel-Stadt hat 32 Proben von Einweg-E-Zigaretten und E-Liquids untersucht. Bei 29 Proben wurde mindestens ein Verstoss festgestellt. Für 21 Produkte wurde umgehend ein Verkaufsverbot verhängt.

Die Arbeitsgemeinschaft Tabakprävention Schweiz fordert unverzüglich weitere Massnahmen. Insgesamt hat das Kantonslabor Basel-Stadt bei 29 von 32 Proben einen Verstoss festgestellt. Für 21 Produkte wurde umgehend ein Verkaufsverbot verhängt. Insgesamt hat das Kantonslabor Basel-Stadt bei 29 von 32 Proben einen Verstoss festgestellt. Für 21 Produkte wurde umgehend ein Verkaufsverbot verhängt





presseportal_ch / 🏆 6. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tobacco Industry High Prices Youth Protection Addiction Health Consequences Tobacco Use E-Cigarettes Sweet-Flavored Products Greenwashing Tobacco Prevention Tobacco Control Tobacco Taxes Tobacco Industry Regulation Tobacco Industry Image Improvement Tobacco Industry Legitimacy Tobacco Industry Sales Ban Tobacco Industry Product Ban Tobacco Industry Product Quality Control Tobacco Industry Product Safety Control Tobacco Industry Product Labeling Control Tobacco Industry Product Advertising Control Tobacco Industry Product Promotion Control Tobacco Industry Product Distribution Control Tobacco Industry Product Pricing Control Tobacco Industry Product Quality Control Tobacco Industry Product Safety Control Tobacco Industry Product Labeling Control Tobacco Industry Product Advertising Control Tobacco Industry Product Promotion Control Tobacco Industry Product Distribution Control Tobacco Industry Product Pricing Control Tobacco Industry Product Quality Control Tobacco Industry Product Safety Control Tobacco Industry Product Labeling Control Tobacco Industry Product Advertising Control Tobacco Industry Product Promotion Control Tobacco Industry Product Distribution Control Tobacco Industry Product Pricing Control Tobacco Industry Product Quality Control Tobacco Industry Product Safety Control Tobacco Industry Product Labeling Control Tobacco Industry Product Advertising Control Tobacco Industry Product Promotion Control Tobacco Industry Product Distribution Control Tobacco Industry Product Pricing Control Tobacco Industry Product Quality Control Tobacco Industry Product Safety Control Tobacco Industry Product Labeling Control Tobacco Industry Product Advertising Control Tobacco Industry Product Promotion Control Tobacco Industry Product Distribution Control Tobacco Industry Product Pricing Control Tobacco Industry Product Quality Control Tobacco Industry Product Safety Control Tobacco Industry Product Labeling Control Tobacco Industry Product Advertising Control Tobacco Industry Product Promotion Control Tobacco Industry Product Distribution Control Tobacco Industry Product Pricing Control Tobacco Industry Product Quality Control Tobacco Industry Product Safety Control Tobacco Industry Product Labeling Control Tobacco Industry Product Advertising Control Tobacco Industry Product Promotion Control Tobacco Industry Product Distribution Control Tobacco Industry Product Pricing Control Tobacco Industry Product Quality Control Tobacco Industry Product Safety Control Tobacco Industry Product Labeling Control Tobacco Industry Product Advertising Control Tobacco Industry Product Promotion Control Tobacco Industry Product Distribution Control Tobacco Industry Product Pricing Control Tobacco Industry Product Quality Control Tobacco Industry Product Safety Control Tobacco Industry Product Labeling Control Tobacco Industry Product Advertising Control Tobacco Industry Product Promotion Control Tobacco Industry Product Distribution Control Tobacco Industry Product Pricing Control Tobacco Industry Product Quality Control Tobacco Industry Product Safety Control Tobacco Industry Product Labeling Control Tobacco Industry Product Advertising Control Tobacco Industry Product Promotion Control Tobacco Industry Product Distribution Control Tobacco Industry Product Pricing Control Tobacco Industry Product Quality Control Tobacco Industry Product Safety Control Tobacco Industry Product Labeling Control Tobacco Industry Product Advertising Control Tobacco Industry Product Promotion Control

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