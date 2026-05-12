Swiss Research Collections Contain Remains of Colonized Peoples

According to a study published last autumn, there are at least 4175 human skulls and further skeleton parts in Swiss collections that were obtained in colonial contexts. It was about the acquisition of human remains from Africa, Asia, Oceania or North America during the 19th century for research purposes. More skulls of this kind are kept in German depots, according to the historian Bernhard C. Schär. However, when considering the number per capita, with over 4000 skulls, Switzerland has a significantly higher number of 'human remains' than Germany, a former colonial power.

Mindestens 4175 menschliche Schädel und weitere Skelettteile, die in kolonialen Kontexten erworben wurden, befinden sich in Schweizer Sammlungen. Eine erste Studie, die vergangenen Herbst veröffentlicht wurde, ergab dies.

Dabei geht es ausdrücklich nicht um archäologische Funde aus der Schweiz, sondern um menschliche Überreste aus Afrika, Asien, Ozeanien oder den Amerikas, die im 19. Jahrhundert zu Forschungszwecken angekauft wurden. In deutschen Depots liegen in absoluten Zahlen mehr solcher Schädel, sagt der Historiker Bernhard C. Schär, der die Studie der Uni Lausanne mitverfasst hat. Berücksichtigt man aber die Pro-Kopf-Verhältnisse, hat die Schweiz mit über 4000 Schädeln viel mehr 'human remains' als die frühere Kolonialmacht Deutschland. Rückgabe von 600 Schädeln aus Berlin geplant





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