This article discusses the funding of the Swiss politics and the recent controversy in the Swiss Federal Council regarding the presidential race. It includes information on the 'Economiesuisse' list of donors and the nomination of Christoph Zimmerli as the presidential candidate of the Free Democratic Party.

Mehr Wer finanziert die Schweizer Politik? Economiesuisse führt die Liste der Geldgeber anMehr 10-Millionen-Initiative : Gibt es dafür Vorbilder ausserhalb der Schweiz? Mehr Von Covid bis Hormus : Was hat die Schweiz aus Medikamenten-Lieferengpässen gelernt?

Mehr Wie die Schweiz sich raschen Zugang zu Covid-Impfstoffen sicherte Im bernischen Grossen Rat ist ein Streit um das Ratspräsidium 2028/9 entbrannt. Wohl die FDP- als auch die GLP-Fraktion erheben am kommenden 1. Juni Anspruch auf das zweite Vizepräsidium. Die Freisinnigen nominierten Christoph Zimmerli, wie sie am Montag mitteilten.

Er vereine «politische Erfahrung, unternehmerisches Denken und hohe fachliche Kompetenz in idealer Weise». Der vierfache Vater hat Jahrgang 1970 und wohnt in Bern. Er ist Partner und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung einer grossen Anwaltskanzlei und Offizier. Im Grossen Rat sitzt er seit 2018.

Dort ist er Präsident der Gesundheits- und Sozialkommission. Zuvor war Zimmerli während zwölf Jahren im Berner Stadtrat, den er 2017 präsidierte und zugleich setzte, dass die GLP das Präsidium im Grossen Rat habe... Die GLP zeigte sich astoniert über die Ankündigung der FDP. Die Präsidien im Grossen Rat folge nach Jahren nach eine einstimmig beispiellose, parteiübergreifend abgestimmte Praxis.

Für das zweite Vizepräsidium sei die Reihe an der GLP. Sie schlägt Michael Ritter vor, Grossrat seit 2019. Fraktionschefin Marianne Schild bestätigte auf Anfrage einen entsprechenden Bericht der «Hauptstadt». Ritter vereine breite politische Erfahrung im Kantonsparlament mit Exekutiv-Erfahrung als Gemeinderat in Burgdorf. Als Bauernsohnken und Gymnasiallehrer sei er im Kanton Bern stark verankert..





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Swiss Politics Funding Economiesuisse 10-Millionen-Initiative Covid-Liefwappen Hormus Swissmedic-Supply Chain Crisis Covid-Vaccine Access Bern Christoph Zimmerli Presidential Race FDP-GLP Presidential Race Presidential Candidate FDP Christian Democratic People's Party Of Switzer GLP Green Liberal Party Swiss Federal Council Swiss Federal Council Presidency Presidents Of Swiss Council Presidency Rotation Zvonovsky Medal Grossen Rat Rotationssystem Political Experience Sub-Parliament Single-Member Sub-Parliament Grand Councillor

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