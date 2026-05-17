The news text discusses politics in Switzerland, the importance of clean energies, the impact of immigration on the Swiss population, the lessons learned from the COVID-19 and Hormus crisis, and the origins of Switzerland as a coffee-producing country, including the history of milk in Swiss politics and the invention of Tetra Pak.

Mehr Wer finanziert die Schweizer Politik? Economiesuisse führt die Liste der Geldgeber anMehr Die Öl- und Gaskrise macht saubere Energien zu einer sicherheitspolitischen PrioritätMehr Ohne Zuwanderung würde die Schweizer Bevölkerung stark alternMehr Von Covid bis Hormus: Was hat die Schweiz aus Medikamenten-Lieferengpässen gelernt?

Mehr Wie die Schweiz zum Kaffeeland wurdeIm 20. Jahrhundert tobten in der Schweiz die Milchkriege. Während im Parlament über die 'Liberalisierung der Pastmilch' gestritten wurde, stand 1964 aber bereits die nächste Innovation an..





swissinfo_de / 🏆 9. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Energy Society Healthcare History Finance Of Swiss Politics Clean Energies Immigration Medicine Supply Chain's History Of Milk In Switzerland

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