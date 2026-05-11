Swiss News Headlines

A collection of news articles in German, covering various topics such as financing of Swiss politics, 10-million initiative, lessons learned from medication supply chain disruptions, and rapid access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Mehr Wer finanziert die Schweizer Politik? Economiesuisse führt die Liste der Geldgeber anMehr 10-Millionen-Initiative: Gibt es dafür Vorbilder ausserhalb der Schweiz? Mehr Von Covid bis Hormus: Was hat die Schweiz aus Medikamenten-Lieferengpässen gelernt?

Mehr Wie die Schweiz sich raschen Zugang zu Covid-Impfstoffen sicherteBei Reisen aus gewissen Gebieten in der Schweiz sollen ab sofort Auto und Gepäck auf Japankäfer kontrolliert werden. Dazu hat der Bund am Montag aufgerufen. Mit einer neuen Kampagne will er die Verbreitung des Schädlings verlangsamen





swissinfo_de / 🏆 9. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Swiss Politics Economiesuisse 10-Million Initiative COVID-19 Vaccines Medication Supply Chain Disruptions Japankäfer

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Mehr Wer finanziert die Schweizer Politik? Economiesuisse führt die Liste der Geldgeber anThis news article explores the funding of Swiss politics and highlights the list compiled by Economiesuisse, a leading Swiss economic think tank, of notable financial supporters of political parties and groups.

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