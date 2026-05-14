Swiss Music Fest: 25,000 Blasmusiers Expected for Largest World Event

The Swiss Music Fest, with 25,000 Blasmusiers, is expected to take place in Biel. The event is expected to be the largest world event. The research on the development of Swiss Blasmusiers is still in its infancy.

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Mehr Wie die Schweiz sich raschen Zugang zu Covid-Impfstoffen sicherte25’000 Blasmusikerinnen und Blasmusiker werden ab heute am Eidgenössischen Musikfest in Biel erwartet. Laut Veranstaltern ist es das grösste Blasmusikfest der Welt. Wie die Blasmusik in der Schweiz solche Dimensionen erreichte, ist bisher erstaunlich wenig erforscht





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Swiss Music Fest Blasmusiers Largest World Event Research On Development Of Swiss Blasmusiers Early Adopters Of Musical Instruments Historical Cycles Of Cultural Phenomena

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