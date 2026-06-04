Swiss Mobile Providers Lower Roaming Prices Ahead of Summer Holidays

Moneyland's analysis revealed that the price decrease was significant, with the costs for a typical summer and autumn holiday profile being 88% lower compared to the previous year. The study compared 20 providers and found that 15 of them had prices under 100CHF for 1 GB of data roaming and 30 minutes of phone calls. M-Tel and Spusu were the cheapest providers, with M-Tel being the cheapest in four countries and Spusu being the cheapest in eight countries. However, M-Tel was the most expensive provider in four countries, while Spusu was the most expensive in three countries. The differences between providers were significant, with the most extreme differences in Vietnam, Montenegro, and Thailand.

Vor den Sommerferien haben viele Schweizer Mobilfunkanbieter ihre Preise für die Benutzung des Handys im Ausland (Roaming) gesenkt. Die Senkung ist deutlich ausgefallen, wie eine Analyse des Internetvergleichsdienstes Moneyland ergab.

"Bei den Roamingpaketen gibt es in diesem Jahr im Schweizer Markt so viel Bewegung wie seit vielen Jahren nicht mehr", erklärte Moneyland-Telekomexperte Ralf Beyeler in einem Communiqué vom Donnerstag. Insbesondere bei Moneyland hat für die Analyse drei Kostenvergleiche durchgeführt





nau_live / 🏆 18. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Swiss Mobile Providers Roaming Prices Summer Holidays Moneyland Analysis Provider Comparison Costs Data Roaming Phone Calls Provider Prices Provider Differences

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