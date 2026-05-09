Despite Switzerland's well-equipped military, the country relies on volunteers for service. Critics say the current system is inadequate and leads to doubts about its strength and reliability.

Gerade in einer solchen Zeit muss sich die Schweiz auf ihre Milizarmee verlassen können. Umso alarmierender sind die Entwicklungen beim Für ein Land mit einer Milizarmee ist ein solcher Aderlass schlicht nicht akzeptabel.

Jeder einzelne Wechsel bedeutet einen Verlust an Ausbildung, Erfahrung und Einsatzbereitschaft für unsereHeimgartner: "Der Zivildienst muss wieder das werden, was er laut Verfassung sein soll: Eine Ausnahme für echte Gewissenskonflikte.

" (Symbolbild) - keystone, die aus echten Gewissensgründen keinen Militärdienst leisten können. Er ist keine gleichwertige Alternative, kein gesellschaftspolitisches Wunschmodell und schon gar kein bequemes Zwischenjahr. Seit der Abschaffung der Gewissensprüfung im Jahr 2009 sind die Zulassungszahlen explodiert. Damals waren es rund 1600 Gesuche pro Jahr, heute sind es über 7000.

Der sogenannte Tatbeweis hat sich als Einladung zum Ausweichen erwiesen. Wer dem Militärdienst entgehen will, kann dies heute mit minimalen Hürden tun. Das untergräbt die Wehrgerechtigkeit und schwächt unsere Verteidigungsfähigkeit





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Swiss Military Conscription Volunteers Doubt Reliability Crisis Wehrpflicht

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