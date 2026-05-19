Swiss Households Affected by Rising Fuel Prices and Increased Use of Public Transportation and Walking Due to Iran Crisis

Due to the economic pressures resulting from escalating fuel prices, a growing number of Swiss households are reducing their reliance on cars and opting for public transportation, cycling, and walking. The impact of the escalation in fuel prices is exacerbated by the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region, further accentuating the financial strain on households.

Wegen gestiegener Kraftstoffpreise fühlen sich viele Schweizer Haushalte finanziell belastet, laut einer Studie fahren immer mehr Menschen seltener Auto und weichen auf ÖV, Velo oder Fusswege aus.

Auch der Iran-Krieg macht sich laut einer Studie zunehmend im Schweizer Alltag bemerkbar, die gestiegenen Treibstoffpreise belasten viele Haushalte und veranlassen zahlreiche Schweizerinnen und Schweizer dazu, ihr Mobilitätsverhalten anzupassen. Für beinahe zwei Drittel der Schweizer Bevölkerung stellen die höheren Spritpreise laut einer am Dienstag veröffentlichten Studie des Meinungsforschungsinstituts Marketagent Schweiz zumindest eine mittelstarke finanzielle Mehrbelastung dar





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Swiss Economy Iran Crisis Fuel Prices Mobility Behavior Adaptation Public Transportation Cycling

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