Swiss-Flug: Kopilot erkrankt, andere Passagiere warten auf neuen Kopilot

Ein Swiss-Flug musste nach Almaty abgebrochen werden, nachdem der Kopilot erkrankt war. Die Reise für die anderen Passagiere wurde vorerst nicht fortgesetzt, da für den Weiterflug ein entsprechend qualifizierter Kopilot auf dem rechten Sitz erforderlich war.

Nachdem der Kopilot eines Swiss-Flug es erkrankt ist, das Flugzeug verlassen hatte, ging die Reise für alle anderen vorerst nicht weiter, obwohl zwei Kapitäne an Bord waren.

Dies lag an den Vorschriften, da sowohl der Kopilot als auch die beiden Kapitäne befanden sich in der Cockpit-Position, die für den Weiterflug zwingend erforderlich war. Ein entsprechend qualifizierter Kopilot auf dem rechten Sitz war für den Weiterflug erforderlich, da gemäß den Vorgaben der europäischen Luftfahrtbehörde Easa Pilotinnen und Piloten für die jeweilige Cockpitposition spezifisch qualifiziert und trainiert sein müssen.

Grundsätzlich erlaubt die Easa zwar unter bestimmten Voraussetzungen, dass ein als Pilot in Command qualifizierter Kommandant die Aufgaben auf dem rechten Sitz wahrnimmt, jedoch nur oberhalb von Flugfläche 200, also bei 20.000 Fuß oder umgerechnet 6096 Metern, wenn Standardatmosphäre herrscht. Für sicherheitskritische Flugphasen wie Start, Anflug und Landung ist eine spezifische operationelle Qualifikation und aktuelle Freigabe für die Kopiloten-Position erforderlich.

Ein Kapitän, der qualifiziert und berechtigt ist, auf dem linken Sitz im Cockpit Platz zu nehmen und das Flugzeug zu steuern, darf nicht automatisch die Funktion des Kopilots während sämtlicher Flugphasen übernehmen





aeroTELEGRAPH / 🏆 39. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Swiss-Flug Kopilot Erkrankt Abgebrochen Weiterflug Qualifizierter Kopilot Rechts-Sitz Regulierung Esa Pilot In Command Rechts-Sitz-Qualifikation Start Anflug Landing

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