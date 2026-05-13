Swiss Culture Awards in Oberwil Distributed: Notable Musicians and Artists Honored

The Canton of Basel-Landschaft, Switzerland, recently awarded the Culture, Sport, and Endowment Prizes (CHF 20,000 each) for 2026 in the categories of Music and Choreography/Dance at the Gymnasium Oberwil. The winners included singer Nicole Bernegger, saxophonist Alex Hendriksen, choreographer/dancer Muhammad Kaltuk, and harpist Vera Schnider. The Bengsten awards celebrate exceptional contemporary art and achievements in the fields of cultural arts.

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Mehr Wie die Schweiz sich raschen Zugang zu Covid-Impfstoffen sicherteDer Kanton Basel-Landschaft hat die Kulturpreise 2026 in den Sparten Musik sowie Choreografie/Tanz vergeben. Ausgezeichnet wurden demnach die Sängerin Nicole Bernegger, der Saxofonist Alex Hendriksen, der Choreograf und Tänzer Muhammed Kaltuk sowie die Harfenistin Vera Schnider





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Swiss Culture Awards Bengsten Music Choreography/Dance Notable Musicians Alex Hendriksen Nicole Bernegger Muhammad Kaltuk Vera Schnider 2026 Gymnasium Oberwil Canton Of Basel-Landschaft

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