The courts of the Genf will hire extra staff to ensure safe passage and manage any security situations expected at the G7 Summit. The court have announced a substantial increase in personnel during the three days of the political gathering, highlighting the significance of security. The addition of personnel will also be used to assist at the special tribunal and the town of Evian.

Mehr Wer finanziert die Schweizer PolitkEconomiesuisse führt die Liste der Geldgeber anMehr Die Öl- und Gaskrise macht saubere Energien zu einer sicherheitspolitischen PrioritätMehr An der Biennale setzt sich die Schweiz mit dem Zusammenleben auseinanderMehr Von Covid bis Hormus: Was hat die Schweiz aus Medikamenten-Lieferengpässen gelernt?

Mehr Wie die Schweiz zum Kaffeeland wurdeDie Genfer Staatsanwaltschaft hat während des G7-Gipfels im französischen Evian ein grösseres Dispositiv vorgesehen, um auf zahlreiche Festnahmen reagieren zu können. Sie plane, die regulären personellen Ressourcen während des Gipfels zu verdoppeln oder zu verdreifachen. Der Kanton Genf verschärft während des Gipfels die Grenzkontrollen. Vom 12. bis 18.

Juni sollen nur noch sieben der 35 Genfer Grenzübergänge geöffnet bleiben, da es Erfahrungen des G8-Gipfels von 2003 in Evian gegeben hat. Unter den Sicherheitsrisiken, den die Staatsanwaltschaft abdeckt, gibt es Demonstrationen, Gewalttaten und Sachbeschädigungen





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G7 Summit Swiss Court Extra Staff Security Measures Canton Genf Grenzkontrollen Terrorrow Unrest State Chefs

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