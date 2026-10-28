St.Otmar signs junior international Matteo Etter

TSV St.Otmar has announced the signing of 20-year-old left-hander Matteo Etter for the 2027/28 season. The former Pfadi Winterthur player, who is also a member of the Austrian junior national team, has signed a two-year contract with the St.Gallen club.

{ "Paragraph 1": "Der TSV St.Otmar verstärkt sich auf die kommende Saison mit Matteo Etter. Der 20-jährige Linkshänder wechselt von Pfadi Winterthur s NLB-Team nach St.Gallen und unterschreibt einen Zweijahresvertrag.

Karrieresprung von Matteo Etter

", "Paragraph 2": "Born in Flawil, Etter began his handball career with HC Flawil before moving through the Fürstenland performance centre and Fortitudo Gossau. He has been playing in the NLB for Pfadi Winterthur since 2024. With his transfer to St.Otmar, he makes the leap to the highest Swiss league.

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", "Paragraph 3": "Etter holds dual Swiss and Austrian citizenship and is a member of the Austrian junior national team, having participated in the U18 European Championship and U19 World Championship. He expressed excitement about returning to his roots, stating, 'It's special for me to play there myself.

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' Coach Michael Suter views the signing as a confirmation of the club's development strategy, noting that St.Otmar provides 'the right conditions for his further development. '" }