SpaceX: Rs 2.5 trillion IPO, Elon Musk's firm writes billions in losses

SpaceX, the company led by tech billionaire Elon Musk, is preparing for a substantial IPO with the aim of raising around two trillion US dollars. However, the company is already in red figures, as it wrote billions in losses last year. The company has a key role in the US space program and offers satellite internet services.

Spacex plant reports a big stock market listing, but the tech billionaire-controlled firm is not making a lot of money and is in red figures.

Before the planned record stock market listing, newly published figures show that Elon Musk's SpaceX is writing billions in losses. In the past year alone, there were red figures of around $4.94 billion at an annual revenue of $18.67 billion (14.7 billion francs). SpaceX aims to achieve a valuation of around two trillion dollars before the stock market listing. With anticipated earnings of up to 80 billion dollars, it would be the largest IPO.

SpaceX will provide details later. The stock market listing is reported to be planned for the middle of June. According to the prospectus for SpaceX, Musk, the tech billionaire, controls SpaceX with a voting rights share of around 85 percent, which is based on more voting shares. Musk will continue to lead SpaceX even after the stock market listing.

As CEO of SpaceX, Musk also manages Tesla, the electric car manufacturer. Stocks of these two companies form the basis of his wealth, which makes him the richest person in the world according to the financial service Bloomberg, currently worth around 667 billion dollars. SpaceX with its rockets plays a key role in the American space program. It also runs the satellite internet service Starlink.

Musk brought his AI company xAI along with the online platform X into SpaceX. The conglomerate was reported to be valued at a total of 1.25 trillion dollars at the time of the merger. Musk recently announced that xAI would sell its AI products under the SpacexAI brand. Musk also plans KIs for the future in the form of AI centers in space.

The idea is that the sun can provide a lot of energy, cooling in space is easier. Skeptics mention problems such as high installation costs, and radiation that can damage electro-mechanical components





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Elon Musk Spacex IPO Record-Breaking Stock Market Listing Record Loss Satellite Internet Service Starlink AI Company Xai Spacexai AI Centers In Space

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