SpaceX, controlled by Elon Musk, aims for multi-billion dollar stock market listing with red-figure losses

SpaceX, sent by tech billionaire Elon Musk, reports a significant posting to the stock markets with red-figure losses, despite aiming for a substantial valuation before the posting. The losses run to around $4.94 billion out of an annual revenue of $18.67 billion. However, SpaceX does not make a lot of money and is in red figures.

Spacex plant reports a big stock market listing, but the tech billionaire-controlled firm is not making a lot of money and is in red figures.

Before the planned record stock market listing, newly published figures show that Elon Musk's SpaceX is writing billions in losses. In the past year alone, there were red figures of around $4.94 billion at an annual revenue of $18.67 billion (14.7 billion francs). SpaceX aims to achieve a valuation of around two trillion dollars before the stock market listing. With anticipated earnings of up to 80 billion dollars, it would be the largest IPO.

SpaceX will provide details later. The stock market listing is reported to be planned for the middle of June. According to the prospectus for SpaceX, Musk, the tech billionaire, controls SpaceX with a voting rights share of around 85 percent, which is based on more voting shares. Musk will continue to make decisions after the stock market listing.

Musk is the CEO of SpaceX and also Tesla, the electric car manufacturer. His wealth is the foundation of his Tesla and SpaceX stocks, making him the richest person in the world by a considerable margin. SpaceX plays a crucial role in the American space program and operates the satellite internet communications network, Starlink. Musk also brought his AI company, xAI, which includes the online platform X, into SpaceX.

The company was valued at a total of $1.25 billion at the time. Musk recently announced that xAI would market its AI products under the SpaceXAI brand. Musk has also spoken about the future of AI-centers in space, stating that the sun would provide a lot of power and that cooling in space would be easier





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Spacex Elon Musk Multi-Billion Dollar Stock Market Listing Red-Figure Losses AI-Centers In Space Starlink Satellite Internet Network

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