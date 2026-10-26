Severed body parts found in the Rhine: Asylum seeker murder linked to activism

The discovery of human remains in the Rhine near an Aargau asylum center has revealed the tragic fate of a missing resident. The victim, identified as a Burundian activist, was allegedly targeted for his political beliefs, leading to a manhunt and a plea for justice.

A resident of the asylum center in Stein, Aargau, discovered severed body parts in the Rhine on Sunday, sparking fears among the local migrant community.

The finding is connected to the disappearance of a 25-year-old Burundian asylum seeker who was last seen in the center on Friday evening. The deceased's friends identified him as a human rights activist, which has led to suspicions that the murder may be politically motivated rather than random violence. The local authorities are investigating the crime and providing psychological support to the traumatized witnesses.