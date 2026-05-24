Secret Service Shoots Suspect Near White House, Killing Him

The Secret Service shot and killed a suspect near the White House on Saturday, after he opened fire on security personnel. The incident occurred in the vicinity of the White House, and a passerby was also injured.

Während US-Präsident Trump im Weissen Haus ist, kommt es draussen zu einem Schusswechsel. Der Secret Service schiesst auf einen mutmasslichen Angreifer. In unmittelbarer Nähe des Weissen Hauses haben Sicherheitskräfte Schüsse eines mutmasslichen Angreifers erwidert und diesen dabei tödlich verletzt.

Die Person habe eine Waffe aus einer Tasche gezogen und das Feuer eröffnet, daraufhin hätten Beamte zurückgeschossen und den Verdächtigen getroffen. Die Person sei im Krankenhaus für tot erklärt worden. Auch ein unbeteiligter Passant wurde demnach während des Schusswechsels in der Hauptstadt Washington verletzt. Es blieb zunächst unklar, ob der Verdächtige oder Agenten des Secret Service dafür verantwortlich waren.

US-Präsident Donald Trump hielt sich zum Zeitpunkt des Vorfalls den Angaben zufolge im Weissen Haus auf. Laut Secret Service wurde kein Beamter verletzt. Nach den Schüssen war am Weissen Haus ein grosses Aufgebot der Sicherheitskräfte zu sehen, einzelne Bereiche wurden für Passanten abgesperrt. In a Truth Social post, President Trump makes another push for his ballroom following the shooting near the White House on Saturday.

POTUS says the shooting shows 'how important it is... to get, what will be, the safest and most secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C.





bluenews_de / 🏆 20. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Secret Service Shooting Suspect White House Killing Injury Incident Vicinity Security Personnel Pursuit Pursuit Of The Suspect Pursuit Of The Suspect Near The White House Pursuit Of The Suspect Near The White House On Pursuit Of The Suspect Near The White House On After He Opened Fire On Security Personnel Pursuit Of The Suspect Near The White House On After He Opened Fire On Security Personnel And Sho Pursuit Of The Suspect Near The White House On After He Opened Fire On Security Personnel And Sho

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