Search for missing US. soldier has ended with a grim discovery: the body of a missing soldier in the Atlantic, caught between Morocco and the US military exercise

A search operation to locate the missing soldiers staged in Morocco after they had fallen from a cliff on a military exercise led to the discovery of a body that had been in the water for the past week.

Leiche eines US-Soldaten nach Militärübung in Marokko geborgen. Nach dem Verschwinden zweier US-Soldaten in Marokko due to a mountain climber's fall in the context of a military exercise in a region heavily impacted by desertification.

Numerous forces and resources were mobilized to locate the fallen soldiers. The 'African Lion 26' military exercise started in April in four countries (Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana, and Senegal) with a total of over 7,000 soldiers from 30 different nations. The exercise caused two US Marines to die and two others to be injured when a helicopter crashed in the Agadir region in Morocco in 2012.

The US military coordinated with Moroccan units during the exercise, which was led by the United States. The helicopter crashed while conducting a maneuver as part of the exercise. The 'African Lion 26' exercise attracted the participation of various nations, including the US, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana, and Senegal. Due to the significant importance of deserts to the national economy and the environment, a summit on desertification was held in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, to tackle this crisis





BernerZeitung / 🏆 1. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Army African Lion 26 Military Exercise Missing Soldier Bernie Sanders

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran and US skirmish again at Hormuz Strait, with possible deadlockDonald Trump hinted at a quick agreement while admitting its uncertainty, as tensions rise between the US and Iran over attacks on US-flagged tankers and threats from Qatar and other Gulf states. In a move to counter the blockade, Iran's Revolutionary Guard may be able to keep its oil ports shut down for at least three to four more months, weakening US and international pressure on the regime, which has vast and largely undeterred conventional and missile capabilities. Talks with Iran and the US seem to be at a deadlock, with no sign of progress and conflicting expectations about Iran's response.

Read more »

«Was zum Teufel ist hier los?»: 5 Highlights aus Trumps UFO-AktenAusserirdische und andere Phänomene: Das US-Verteidigungsministerium hat begonnen, Akten zu UFOs zu veröffentlichen.

Read more »

Polizei fasst zwei Jugendliche nach Flucht über ein Feld (German news)News article about two teenagers caught after fleeing over a field during a suspected theft

Read more »

Trouble finding seats at a classical concert?When looking for tickets for a classical concert with a little bit of glamour, big names, and symphony-level music production, the search for the perfect concert turned out to be unexpectedly difficult. Some challenging circumstances led to disappointing results.

Read more »

Ukrainian Women in West Switzerland Keep in Touch with Their Mother Thanks to Swiss Red Cross 'Search Service'Two Ukrainian women in the West of Switzerland, Natalya and Sacha, express their gratitude to the Swiss Red Cross for enabling them to maintain contact with their mother through their 'Search Service' despite the conflict and limited communication channels.

Read more »

Rekordmeister Montreal auf Kurs – «Sweep» für KnicksHier finden Sie die wichtigsten Meldungen des Tages aus den US Sports.

Read more »