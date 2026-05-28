SCL Tigers und Emmentaler Switzerland gehen eine Partnerschaft ein

Die SCL Tigers und Emmentaler Switzerland haben eine Partnerschaft geschlossen, die weit über klassisches Sponsoring hinausgeht. Beide Partner sehen großes Potenzial in der Zusammenarbeit und wollen Sport und Genuss verbinden, um den Fans ein ganzheitliches Erlebnis im und rund um das Stadion zu bieten.

Die SCL Tigers und Emmentaler Switzerland haben eine Partnerschaft geschlossen, die weit über klassisches Sponsoring hinausgeht. Beide Partner sehen großes Potenzial in der Zusammenarbeit und wollen Sport und Genuss verbinden, um den Fans ein ganzheitliches Erlebnis im und rund um das Stadion zu bieten.

Die Partnerschaft ist kulinarisch und visuell erlebbar, mit Emmentaler AOP als starker Präsenz im Stadionangebot und prominent auf dem Eis und den Banden. Ein besonderes Highlight sind eigens gestaltete Trikots im Emmentaler-Look, mit denen die Mannschaft bei Auswärtsspielen auftritt. Die Nähe zu den Fans wird durch Aktionen wie dem 'Emmentaler AOP Büssli' vor dem Stadion, Degustationen und einer Fotobox gestärkt, um Erinnerungen zu schaffen, die über den Spieltag hinaus bestehen bleiben.

Durch die Kombination ihrer jeweiligen Stärken wollen beide Partner neue Ideen entwickeln, Synergien nutzen und die Verbindung von Sport, Genuss und Regionalität weiter stärken, um Fans nachhaltig zu begeistern





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Partnerschaft SCL Tigers Emmentaler Switzerland Sport Genuss Erlebnis

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