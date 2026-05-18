Alina Kabajewa, believed to be a secret lover of Vladimir Putin, has faced allegations of nepotism and media criticism in Russia for her role in training the rhythmic gymnastics team for the European Championships. While her achievements in rhythmic gymnastics are undeniable, she has been criticized for her behavior and the influence of propaganda in favor of her academy.

Alina Kabajewa, believed to be a secret lover of Vladimir Putin, coaches the Russian rhythmic gymnastics team for the European Championships in Varna (Bulgaria). This is the first time Russia participates in such a competition since the attack on Ukraine, under a neutral flag.

In Russia, anger rises among parents of girls not selected for the competition and social media users accuse Kabajewa of nepotism. The European Championships in rhythmic gymnastics will take place from 27 to 31 May in Varna, marking the first time Russian gymnasts participate in such an event since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kabajewa is training 15 gymnasts.

Kabajewa, a multiple Russian champion, European champion, and world champion, won a bronze medal at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney and was an Olympic champion in 2004 in Athens. After a long absence, Kabajewa re-entered the public eye in 2022 with her own rhythmic gymnastics academy. She named it «Himmlische Grazie», claiming to be pregnant and later distancing herself from the claim. With her rise to prominence, she has been criticized in Russia.

Most of the competition participants train under Kabajewa at her academy. This alliance is interpreted as a tacit understanding between Kabajewa and the Kremlin. Criticisms against Kabajewa come from parents of girls not selected for the competition, and on social media platforms such as Vkontakte (Vkontakte) and Telegram. The criticism on Vkontakte is particularly harsh.

Some users call it as cheap as AM and accuse her of being moved by the power of propaganda. There are also allegations of a «tyranny of grace» in Russia. The anger of some parents is just the tip of the iceberg. There is also a dispute between Kabajewa and Irina Winer, considered the most powerful woman in Russian sports before Kabajewa took hold of the post of chief of the Russian Gymnastics Federations.

According to various media reports, the two women have since had no contact with each other. It is undeniable that such personalities exist, despite the fact that the two have known each other for many years. Despite Kabajewa's former harsh words towards Winer, Winer once described Kabajewa as her favorite student. The negative criticism against her includes her handling of athletes, her attitude towards them, her behavior, and the influence of propaganda in favor of her academy.

Despite criticism, Kabbazewa's achievements in the world of rhythmic gymnastics are undeniable, and regardless of the critics, she has made significant progress in her field





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Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships Accusations Of Nepotism Criticism Of Conduct Influence Of Propaganda Role In Training The Russian Team Secret Lover Of Putin Media Criticism

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