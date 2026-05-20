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Maledives Italian Drowning Recovery Of Victims Specialist Divers Tourism

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German Wal Remains in Danish Area, Could Provide Clues about Its FateA dead Buckelwal, known as ''Timmy'', was spotted stranded near the Danish island of Anholt, in Danish waters. The Danish authorities assumed the Wal would remain there. The dead Wal was transported by a private initiative, allegedly already dead for at least a week, possibly longer.

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Five Italian Divers Killed in Undersea Cave Dive on Maledivian Tourism Hotspot Mount LaviniaFive Italian divers were killed in a tragic diving accident on Maledivian tourism hotspot Mount Lavinia. A preliminary investigation revealed their group may have violated diving safety regulations, and the possible cause of death may be oxygen toxicity.

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Five Italian Divers Perish in Underwater CaveFive Italian divers have perished in an underwater cave in the Maldives, following a tragic diving accident. The incident occurred in a legally restricted dive site, with a maximum depth of 80 meters. The official response indicates that it is illegal to dive in such a deep and confined space. Despite the stringent rules, five Italian divers from a scientific mission met their demise. It is regrettable that such a fatal accident occurred, highlighting the importance of adhering to safety protocols for such expeditions.

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Italian divers' bodies found in underwater cave, four deadFinnish divers have recovered the bodies of two Italian divers who died in a cave in the Maldives. The divers had been missing since Monday and their bodies were found in the deepest part of the cave.

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