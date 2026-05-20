Italian divers discovered the remains of two women, aged 22 and 31, while trying to retrieve the body of a third colleague, who had drowned in a remote cave located 60 meters beneath the surface.
Letzte Leichen von Taucherinnen auf den Malediven geborgen, p>Foto: Maldives President's Media Division (Keystone) aus Italien geborgen worden. Die toten Frauen im Alter von 22 und 31 Jahren wurden von Spezialtauchern aus einer Höhle in etwa 60 Meter Meerestiefe gezogen und dann nach oben gebracht, wie aus dem Aussenministerium in Rom verlautete.
Insgesamt starben bei dem Unglück in der vergangenen Woche fünf Italiener sowie ein Rettungstaucher von den Malediven. Die genauen Umstände sind noch unklar. Die Behörden ermitteln. Die Malediven sind ein kleiner Inselstaat im Indischen Ozean südwestlich von Sri Lanka.
Mit ihren weissen Sandstränden ziehen sie Urlauber aus aller Welt an. Auch für Schnorchler und Taucher sind die Malediven und ihre Korallenriffe ein beliebtes Ziel. Nach italienischen Angaben war die Tauchgruppe in einer Höhle mit mehreren Kammern unterwegs, die durch schmale Gänge miteinander verbunden sind. Einige Sicherheitsmaßnahmen wurden nicht eingehalten, weshalb die Gruppe eigentlich sadece bis zu einer Tiefe von etwa 30 Metern tauchen durfte.
Obduktionen in Italien sollen Klarheit bringen Die Staatsanwaltschaft in Rom hat sich mittlerweile ebenfalls in die Ermittlungen eingeschaltet. Nach Angaben der Behörden sollen die Leichen in den kommenden Tagen aus der Inselhauptstadt Malé nach Italien gebracht werden, wo sie obduziert werden sollen. Unter den Todesopfern ist auch eine bekannte Meeres-Expertin und Professorin an der Universität Genua. Die Gruppe war mit einem kommerziellen Schiff zu einem Ausflug gestartet. Maledives Italian Drowning Recovery Of Victims Specialist Divers Tourism Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources. German Wal Remains in Danish Area, Could Provide Clues about Its FateA dead Buckelwal, known as ''Timmy'', was spotted stranded near the Danish island of Anholt, in Danish waters. The Danish authorities assumed the Wal would remain there. The dead Wal was transported by a private initiative, allegedly already dead for at least a week, possibly longer. Five Italian Divers Killed in Undersea Cave Dive on Maledivian Tourism Hotspot Mount LaviniaFive Italian divers were killed in a tragic diving accident on Maledivian tourism hotspot Mount Lavinia. A preliminary investigation revealed their group may have violated diving safety regulations, and the possible cause of death may be oxygen toxicity. Five Italian Divers Perish in Underwater CaveFive Italian divers have perished in an underwater cave in the Maldives, following a tragic diving accident. The incident occurred in a legally restricted dive site, with a maximum depth of 80 meters. The official response indicates that it is illegal to dive in such a deep and confined space. Despite the stringent rules, five Italian divers from a scientific mission met their demise. It is regrettable that such a fatal accident occurred, highlighting the importance of adhering to safety protocols for such expeditions. Italian divers' bodies found in underwater cave, four deadFinnish divers have recovered the bodies of two Italian divers who died in a cave in the Maldives. The divers had been missing since Monday and their bodies were found in the deepest part of the cave.
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Maledives Italian Drowning Recovery Of Victims Specialist Divers Tourism
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
German Wal Remains in Danish Area, Could Provide Clues about Its FateA dead Buckelwal, known as ''Timmy'', was spotted stranded near the Danish island of Anholt, in Danish waters. The Danish authorities assumed the Wal would remain there. The dead Wal was transported by a private initiative, allegedly already dead for at least a week, possibly longer.
Five Italian Divers Killed in Undersea Cave Dive on Maledivian Tourism Hotspot Mount LaviniaFive Italian divers were killed in a tragic diving accident on Maledivian tourism hotspot Mount Lavinia. A preliminary investigation revealed their group may have violated diving safety regulations, and the possible cause of death may be oxygen toxicity.
Five Italian Divers Perish in Underwater CaveFive Italian divers have perished in an underwater cave in the Maldives, following a tragic diving accident. The incident occurred in a legally restricted dive site, with a maximum depth of 80 meters. The official response indicates that it is illegal to dive in such a deep and confined space. Despite the stringent rules, five Italian divers from a scientific mission met their demise. It is regrettable that such a fatal accident occurred, highlighting the importance of adhering to safety protocols for such expeditions.
Italian divers' bodies found in underwater cave, four deadFinnish divers have recovered the bodies of two Italian divers who died in a cave in the Maldives. The divers had been missing since Monday and their bodies were found in the deepest part of the cave.