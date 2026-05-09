Record Profits for Energy Companies and Banks amid Global Inflation, Record Military Spending

The war between Iran, Israel, and the US is driving up global consumer prices. However, some companies are benefiting and making record profits. Oil and gas conglomerates are the big winners on the volatile energy markets. The banks, too, are reaping substantial rewards due to market volatility, which prompted investors to flee riskier assets and invest in safer ones. The twelve largest U.S. banks together earned nearly 48 billion dollars. JP Morgan recorded the second-highest quarterly profit in its history with a 11.6 billion-dollar profit. Meanwhile, heavy weapons companies report record orders as countries fortify their defense.

Der Krieg zwischen Iran , Israel und den USA treibt weltweit die Konsumentenpreise nach oben – doch einige Unternehmen verdienen daran und machen Rekordumsätze, wie BBC berichtet.

Besonders Öl- und Gaskonzerne profitieren von den starken Schwankungen auf den Energiemärkten . Firmen wie BP, Shell und TotalEnergies meldeten deutlich höhere Gewinne. Grossbanken verzeichnen Rekordgewinne Auch Grossbanken verdienten wegen der Unsicherheit an den Börsen kräftig mit. Viele Anleger verkauften ihre riskanteren Anlagen und investierten in sicherere.

Die sechs grössten US-Banken erzielten zusammen fast 48 Milliarden Dollar Gewinn. JP Morgen vermeldet mit 11,6 Milliarden Dollar gar den zweithöchsten Quartalsgewinn in seiner Firmengeschichte





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