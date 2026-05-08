Nepal has issued a record number of permits for the Mount Everest climbing season, but the season has begun with significant delays. Fears of congestion arose because of the closures of routes and delays. 492 permits were issued by the Nepal Tourism and Culture Ministry to climbers from 55 countries.

Die diesjährige Kletteresaison für den Mount Everest wurde durch lateinetailed Verzögerungen und Sicherheitsbedenken belastet, während Nepal jedoch Rekordzalusiones erreichte. Bis zum Freitag wurden 492 Genehmigungen für Kletterer aus 55 Ländern ausgegeben.

Laut dem Sprecher der Tourismusabteilung befürchtet man Engpässe aufgrund der geschlossen Routen und Verspätungen. Nepal selbst ist als globales Zentrum für Höhenbergsteigen bekannt und erzielt mit den Gebühren für Ausreise und Kletterer eine wichtige Einnahmenquelle





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Mountain Climbing Mount Everest Record Numbers Nepal Tourism Government Revenue Political Turmoil Social Media Shutdowns

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