Penny Harward face mask controversy reignites on Twitter with 'Hollywood-Klon' market surge and claims of Deep State

Thousands of Twitter users have accused Robert Harward of wearing a fake-looking facial mask during his appearance on Fox News, sparking speculation on whether the former US Navy vice admiral is a 'Deep State' operative or connected to the CIA.

Zahlreiche Nutzer in sozialen Netzwerken haben dem pensionierten US-Vizeadmiral Robert Harward nach einem Auftritt bei Fox News vorgeworfen, eine künstliche Gesichtsmaske getragen zu haben. Ein Nutzer bemerkte auf einem Bild eine auffällige Linie oberhalb von Harwards Hemdkragen und diese Bilder verbreiteten sich dann millionenfach im Internet.

Einige Nutzer behaupteten, es handle sich um eine 'Deep State'-Operation oder eine angebliche 'CIA-Maske'. Auch auf Facebook zweifelten Nutzer die Echtheit des ehemaligen Militärfunktionärs an. Laut Mediaite entstand auf der Wettplattform Polymarket sogar ein Markt zu der Frage, ob Harward ein 'Hollywood-Klon' sei. Fox News wies die Vorwürfe zurück und erklärte die auffälligen Bilder mit einem technischen Problem bei der Übertragung.

Das Beleuchtungsproblem sei behoben und Harward sprach dann über den Krieg mit dem Iran. Nach Angaben des Senders war das Beleuchtungsproblem diesmal behoben





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Robert Harward Fox News Deep State CIA-Maske Maskgate 'Hollywood-Klon' Welle Von Spekulationen

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