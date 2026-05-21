Pedro Pascal shares excitement for 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' star role, including the challenges of having multiple actors share scenes

Pedro Pascal, who has played key roles in 'Game of Thrones', 'Alita: Battle Angel', and 'The Last of Us', discusses his role in 'The Mando0ritan and Grogu', stating that he is not in every scene, and explains why he finds it easier to play in an all-encompassing suit. Pascal also discusses the physical drawbacks of the oversized costume.

Pedro Pascal , bekannt für seine Hauptrollen in 'Game of Thrones', 'Alita: Battle Angel' und 'The Last of Us', spielt nicht in jeder Szene selbst in 'The Mandalorian and Grogu'.

Stattdessen werden die Hauptrollen in der Serie einschließlich der von Pascal verkörperten Eiserne Haut des Kopfgeldjägers Din Djarin von weiteren Darstellern wie Lateef Crowder und Brendan Wayne übernommen. Pascal selbst hat in dem Interview beschrieben, wie seine Kollegen Lateef Crowder und Brendan WayneWonderful actor and stuntman who is one of the best in the business.

Gefühlt sich wohl in einem Anzug zu spielen als ohne: Es ist einfacher, seine Emotionen anders auszudrücken, als sie zu zeigen, und das Anzug trägt seine eigene Geschichte und hat eine beruhigende Wirkung. Einziger Nachteil ist die körperliche Behinderung durch das Tragen des Scharnieranzugs





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Pedro Pascal The Mandalorian And Grogu Multiple Actors Share Scenes Physical Drawbacks Of The Costume Emotional Expression Overcoming Challenges Supernatural Exploration Relaxing Ambiance

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