Partners Group restructures flagship fund into dual-portfolio model

Partners Group is splitting its Global Value SICAV fund into two distinct portfolios to address liquidity challenges and better serve investor needs. The 'Compounding Fund' will focus on long-term growth, while the 'Distributing Fund' will aim to sell assets and return profits. Investors will be given the choice to allocate their holdings accordingly.

At the beginning of October, Partners Group announced the restructuring of its flagship Global Value SICAV fund into a dual-portfolio structure. The fund, which manages $7.1 billion in private equity investments, is struggling with liquidity issues as redemption requests have consistently exceeded the quarterly limit of 5% since June.

The new structure proposes to split the fund into a 'Compounding Fund' focused on growth and a 'Distributing Fund' focused on selling assets and returning dividends. Existing investors will have the choice to switch between the two portfolios or remain in their current mixed structure. The success of this restructuring depends on gaining approval from the fund's shareholders.