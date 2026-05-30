Oil prices surge significantly, with market blaming new attacks in the Gulf region and a further round of sanctions against Iran.

The price for a barrel of global benchmark Brent for delivery in July rises by more than 3.5% - to 97.67 US-Dollars. Despite the recent price reaction, oil continues to post a second consecutive week of losses.

New York/London, 28.05.2026: Oil prices surge significantly - Market blames new attacks in the Gulf region and a further round of sanctions against Iran . The price for a barrel of global benchmark Brent for delivery in July rises by more than 3.5% - to 97.67 US-Dollars.

Despite the recent price reaction, oil continues to post a second consecutive week of losses. In the US, gasoline is not even half as expensive as here, but distances are larger - and because Uncle Sam is tapping into the national oil reserve, higher prices are looming. Inflation is also higher than expected, and structural problems exist. A high-ranking Exxon Mobil employee warns that the US strategic oil reserves may be quickly depleted.

If the bottom is reached, the price for a barrel of Brent oil could rise to 150 to 160 dollars. The reserves are limited, warns the Senior Vice President of the energy company Exxon Mobil on May 28 in New York. The price for oil of the Brent type could then rise to 150 to 160 dollars per barrel, warns Chapman. If the price reaches a certain level, it will be balanced by the destruction of demand





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Oil Prices Brent Iran Sanktionsrunde Gulf Region US Inflation Exxon Mobil National Oil Reserve Strategic Oil Reserves Price For A Barrel Of Brent Oil Price For A Barrel Of Oil Of The Brent Type

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