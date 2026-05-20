News Topics in German

The news text covers various topics related to Switzerland and its relationship with the EU, the debate around the SVP-Initiative, the efficiency of Swiss Smart Cities, the mystery surrounding Christian Bolt's statement, the dangerous delivery of Hantavirus, and the lessons learned from COVID-19 and medication delivery delays.

Mehr Schweiz - EU: Ist die Zeit der Freundlichkeit vorbei? |Mehr 'Keine 10-Millionen-Schweiz': Der Schlagabtausch zur SVP-Initiative|Mehr Schweizer Smart Cities versprechen Effizienz – doch der Preis dafür könnten private Daten sein|Mehr Christian Bolt fordert Michelangelo heraus: 'Liebe und Tod faszinieren mich'|Mehr gefährliche Lieferung: Wie Genfer Ärzt:innen mit dem Hantavirus umgegangen sind|Mehr Von Covid bis Hormus: Was hat die Schweiz aus Medikamenten-Lieferengpässen gelernt?

|Die Berner Kantonspolizei hat in der Nacht auf Dienstag in Höchstetten drei Einbrecher geschnappt





swissinfo_de / 🏆 9. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Switzerland EU SVP-Initiative Christian Bolt Hantavirus Medications Smart Cities Berner Kantonspolizei Höchsstetten

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