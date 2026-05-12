This news text covers several topics, including the financing of Swiss politics, the importance of clean energy in the context of the oil and gas crisis, the aging of the Swiss population without immigration, the financial challenges faced by cancer survivors, the challenges faced by a Swiss woman in building a vineyard, and the arrest of a Romanian driver for speeding in Wanzwil, Switzerland.

Mehr Wer finanziert die Schweizer Politik? Economiesuisse führt die Liste der Geldgeber anMehr Die Öl- und Gaskrise macht saubere Energien zu einer sicherheitspolitischen PrioritätMehr Ohne Zuwanderung würde die Schweizer Bevölkerung stark alternMehr Geheilt, aber nicht versicherbar: Wer den Krebs besiegt, hat einen finanziellen Kampf vor sichMehr Zwischen Reben und Rückenschmerzen: Eine Schweizerin baut ihr Weingut aufDie Berner Kantonspolizei hat am Montag in Wanzwil in der Gemeinde Heimenhausen einen Raser erwischt.

Mehr Wer finanziert die Schweizer Politik? Economiesuisse führt die Liste der Geldgeber anMehr Die Öl- und Gaskrise macht saubere Energien zu einer sicherheitspolitischen PrioritätMehr Ohne Zuwanderung würde die Schweizer Bevölkerung stark alternMehr Geheilt, aber nicht versicherbar: Wer den Krebs besiegt, hat einen finanziellen Kampf vor sichMehr Zwischen Reben und Rückenschmerzen: Eine Schweizerin baut ihr Weingut aufDie Berner Kantonspolizei hat am Montag in Wanzwil in der Gemeinde Heimenhausen einen Raser erwischt





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Politics Financing Clean Energy Aging Population Cancer Financing Viticulture Traffic Police

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