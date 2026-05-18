News Text About Overcrowded Trains in Switzerland, Financial Support for Political Parties and Other Topics

The news text covers topics such as overcrowded trains in Switzerland, the impact of the oil and gas crisis on clean energy, the Swiss Biennial focusing on cohabitation, Switzerland's lessons learned from COVID-19 and Hormus to ensure continued supply of essential medications, and the journey of Switzerland from a coffee land to its current status.

Mehr Wer finanziert die Schweizer Politik? Economiesuisse führt die Liste der Geldgeber anMehr Die Öl- und Gaskrise macht saubere Energien zu einer sicherheitspolitischen PrioritätMehr An der Biennale setzen sich die Schweiz mit dem Zusammenleben auseinanderMehr Von Covid bis Hormus: Was hat die Schweiz aus Medikamenten-Lieferengpässen gelernt?

Mehr Wie die Schweiz zum Kaffeeland wurdeDie besten Inhalte der SRGFahrgastzahlen aller Züge in der Schweiz zeigen, dass die Überlastung nur bestimmte Achsen betrifft, hauptsächlich zu den Hauptverkehrszeiten und in der zweiten Klasse. Nun möchten einige die erste Klasse abschaffen, wie es einige französische Regionen getan haben. Pendler in der Genferseeregion sind an überfüllte Züge gewöhnt. Mehrere Züge in der Region gehören zu den meistfrequentierten der Schweiz.

Die Daten zu den Fahrgastzahlen werden vom Bundesamt für Verkehr (BAV) zur Verfügung gestellt





swissinfo_de / 🏆 9. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Energy Society Healthcare And Tourism Switzerland Overcrowded Trains Economic Organizations Oil And Gas Crisis Newer Technologies For Energy Biennale Medication Delivery Travel History

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