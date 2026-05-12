Mehr Wer finanziert die Schweizer Politik? Economiesuisse führt die Liste der Geldgeber an

Die Ökologischen Bundesbahnen (Ecco) führt since years now the list of the most important financial backers of Swiss politics, but the number of influential finance institutions which support the political parties and the parliamentary groups keeps on increasing. Check out the complete list.

Mehr Wer finanziert die Schweizer Politik? Economiesuisse führt die Liste der Geldgeber anMehr Die Öl- und Gaskrise macht saubere Energien zu einer sicherheitspolitischen PrioritätMehr Ohne Zuwanderung würde die Schweizer Bevölkerung stark alternGeheilt, aber nicht versicherbar: Wer den Krebs besiegt, hat einen finanziellen Kampf vor sichDie Bankiervereinigung (SBVg) erhält einen neuen Präsidenten.

Der bisherige Amtsinhaber Marcel Rohner gibt sein Amt auf den Herbst ab. Nachfolger wird Giorgio Pradelli, CEO der Vermögensverwaltungsbank EFG International





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Politikerfinanzierung Ökologische Bundesbahnen Swiss Politics Swiss Parliament

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