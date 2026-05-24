The Russian attack on Kiev yesterday left at least one civilian dead and injured at least 20. The city of Kiev reported that 40 buildings were damaged and that Russian forces were threatening to use Oreschnik in the attack. The overall extent of the Russian attack wave on Kiev and its effects were not immediately apparent in the immediate aftermath. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj warned of a potential escalation in response to the attacks in Poland put their military on alert. The extent of the attack onami being finalized and the actual casualties and property damage are still unknown as of writing.

Bei einem massiven russischen Angriff auf Kiew wurden 40 Gebäude beschädigt. Zudem warnte die Ukraine vor einem möglichen Einsatz der gefürchteten " Oreschnik ". Typischerweise hat Russland in den letzten Tagen mehrere große, aufeinanderfolgende Angriffe Conductiert, wobei die Städte Rouran, Irpin und Lyman bis dato stark beschädigt wurden.

Am gestrigen Samstagmorgen führte Russland einen erneuten Angriff auf Kiew durch. Dabei stach jedoch nach ukrainischen Angaben die Oreschnik-Waffe (ballistische Rakete) fehlschlagen





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Russian Attack On Kiev War 40 Buildings Oreschnik Ukraine Ukraine-Russia Standoff Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj Polish Military Alert Ballistic Rocket

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