Kriege im Iran: US-Präsident und Außenminister versprechen einen Deal, aber Details offen

Die USA und Israel starteten am 28. Februar Angriffe auf den Iran, was zu Gegenangriffen des Iran führte. Die Oberste Führung des Iran und weitere Mitglieder wurden getötet. Als faktisch mächtigster Mann im Iran galt zuletzt Ali Laridschani, der Generalsekretär des Rates für nationale Sicherheit wurde getötet. Israel hat den Nachfolger des militärischen Führers der Hamas angegriffen. US-Präsident Donald Trump spricht von einer möglichen Kompromisslösung für den Umgang mit Irans angereichertem Uran.

Kriege im Iran : US-Präsident Donald Trump und sein Außenminister stellen einen Deal in Aussicht, aber viele Details scheinen offen und streitig. Am 28. Februar starteten USA und Israel Angriffe auf den Iran , was zu Gegenangriffen des Iran führte, der sich inzwischen auf die gesamte Region ausgeweitet hat.

Die Oberste Führung des Iran und weitere Mitglieder wurden getötet. Als faktisch mächtigster Mann im Iran galt zuletzt Ali Laridschani, der Generalsekretär des Rates für nationale Sicherheit wurde getötet. Israel hat den Nachfolger des militärischen Führers der Hamas angegriffen. US-Präsident Donald Trump spricht von einer möglichen Kompromisslösung für den Umgang mit Irans angereichertem Uran.

Obwohl die Waffenruhe im Iran-Krieg hält, gibt es gegenseitige Angriffe rund um die Strasse von Hormus





bluenews_de / 🏆 20. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Kriege Angriffe Deal Oberste Führung Des Iran Ali Laridschani Generalsekretär Des Rates Für Nationale Sicher Ali Chamenei Mohammed Odeh Streitkräfte Streit Waffenruhe Street Of Hormus Iranische Medien Raketen Schnellbooten Atomenergie-Experten International Atomenergie-Organisation IAEO United States United States Army United States Air Force United States Navy United States Marine Corps United States Coast Guard United States Special Operations Command United States Cyber Command United States Transportation Command United States Strategic Command United States Forces Command United States European Command United States Pacific Command United States Africa Command United States Central Command United States Southern Command United States Northern Command United States Transportation Command United States Strategic Command United States Cyber Command United States Special Operations Command United States Air Force United States Army United States Navy United States Marine Corps 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States Marine Corps United States Coast Guard United States Transportation Command United States Strategic Command United States European Command United States Pacific Command United States Africa Command United States Central Command United States Southern Command United States Northern Command United States Transportation Command United States Strategic Command United States Cyber Command United States Special Operations Command United States Air Force United States Army United States Navy United States Marine Corps United States Coast Guard United States Transportation Command United States Strategic Command United States European Command United States Pacific Command United States Africa Command United States Central Command United States Southern Command United States Northern Command United States Transportation Command United States Strategic Command United States Cyber Command United States Special Operations Command United States Air Force United States Army United States Navy 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