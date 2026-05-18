Journey Loc8 Motion: A Smart-Tracker Combination with Key Organizer

Journey, a well-known accessory manufacturer, has introduced a new product that combines a key organizer and a smart tracker. This combination allows users to attach their keys to the tracker and track their location using the "Wo is?" network.

Vor ziemlich genau zehn Jahren habe ich mich vom klassischen Schlüsselbund verabschiedet und mir stattdessen einen Schlüsselorganizer besorgt, in den ich alle meine Schlüssel einspannen und bei Bedarf wie bei einem Schweizer Taschenmesser ausklappen kann.

Das hat den Vorteil, dass das Bündel kompakter ist, weil die einzelnen Schlüssel sich in der (Hosen-)Tasche nicht beliebig anordnen, und weniger klappert, weil sie nicht aneinander schlagen. Insgesamt war ich bisher sehr zufrieden damit, aber seit ich für Macwelt schreibe und in den Genuss von Airtags bzw. des "Wo ist?

"-Netzwerks gekommen bin, denke ich mir: Das muss doch eleganter gehen, als einfach einen Airtag dranzuhängen. Die jüngste Alternative kommt von Journey, dem Zubehörhersteller, der mir mit seinen "Wir versuchen, so viele Funktionen wie möglich in ein hübsches Produkt zu stopfen"-Lösungen mittlerweile irgendwie ans Herz gewachsen ist: das, eine Kombination aus Schlüsselorganizer und Smart-Tracker mit Anbindung ans "Wo ist?

"-Netzwerk. Die Nische für solche Produkte ist ähnlich klein wie die für Laptophüllen mit integriertem Ladegerät. Entsprechend ist die Auswahl sehr begrenzt





macwelt / 🏆 35. in CH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Key Organizer Smart Tracker Key Ring Tracker Location Tracking

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